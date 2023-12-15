IPPS exit: ASUU assures end to ‘Japa syndrome’ in varsities

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The brach chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, Dr Abubakar Umar Birnin Yauri, in his reaction to the recent exit of Nigerian universities from IPPS, said that the decision would address employment cumbersome process which over the years stressed university dons leading to their deaths due long hours of work in the university communities.

Yauri admitted that their University was affected by the ‘japa syndrome’, as many of their excellent lecturers left for Uganda and other African countries due to poor working conditions in Nigeria.

He maintained that despite the exit from IPPS, funding remains a major challenge in almost all the public universities in the country, saying without adequate funding university education remains at the lowest ebb.

Therefore he urged the federal government to increase the funding of all public universities in Nigeria to not only stem exodus of lecturers but improve quality of education in the country which is the bedrock of progress and development of every nation.

The state ASUU chief added that the exit would allow for improved visiting lecturering even as it will also propel mass employments in the Nigerian universities.

“Therefore, we commend the federal government for the wise decision but still much needs to be done to totally revamp education in the country,” he said.