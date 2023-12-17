IPPIS: Don’t shy away from proper funding of education, NAAT tells FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has cautioned that the Federal Government should not use the exit of tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, to shy away from its responsibility of proper funding of education at all levels as enshrined in 1999 Constitution as amended.

NAAT also advocated for the continuous use of a centralized payment platform to sustain the gains already achieved through IPPIS and reduce the incidence of over-bloated personnel cost and ghost workers being major reasons for creation of IPPIS.

These were contained in a statement issued by the union while reacting to the decision of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday whereby tertiary institutions were removed from the IPPIS platform.

The statement titled: NAAT position on exit of federal tertiary institutions (universities, polytechnics and colleges of education) from Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), was signed by the association’s President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma.

The statement read: “The National Association Academic Technologists (NAAT) received with concern the news of approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the exemption of Federal Tertiary Institutions; Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education from Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System as announced by the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman

“While NAAT appreciates the fact that by this action, University autonomy will be restored, however, we have our reservations on payment uniformity of salaries and allowances across Federal Tertiary Institutions as it was achieved under IPPIS despite its shortcomings.

“NAAT, therefore appeal to Federal Government to ensure prompt release of adequate funds for payment of salaries and allowances of Staff of Tertiary Institutions to avoid shortfalls and delays.

“With the exit of Federal Tertiary Institutions from IPPIS, NAAT is curious to seek for clarification from Government on the way forward as nothing can exist out of nothing.

“Our Union advocates for the continuous use of a centralized payment platform to sustain the gains already achieved through IPPIS and reduce the incidence of over-bloated personnel cost and ghost workers being major reasons for creation of IPPIS.

“We urge Government to prioritize all aspect of funding of Tertiary Education for a sustainable and overall National growth and Development. We also urge the Management of Tertiary Institutions to seize this opportunity to restore public confidence in their ability to manage resources prudently for efficient service delivery.

“We hope Government will not use this exit to shy away from its responsibility of proper funding of Education at all levels as enshrined in 1999 Constitution as amended.”