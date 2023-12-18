IPPIS: Consult Varsity mgt, labour unions for payment platform, SSANU tells FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has called on the Federal Government to consult university management and labour unions on a workable, reliable, seamless, and acceptable payment platform in transitioning to the new regime to capture the peculiarities of university workers.

SSANU also frowned at the delay in the payment of the withheld four-month salary of members, which has been approved by President Bola Tinubu.

These were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its 46th National Executive Council, NEC, held at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, and signed by SSANU’s national president, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, had on Wednesday last week, approved that tertiary institutions should be removed from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

But in its resolution, “NEC in session appreciates the decision of the federal government to exempt all tertiary institutions from IPPIS. While commending this decision, it also encourages the government to critically consult management of universities and labour unions on workable, reliable, seamless, and acceptable approach to transitioning to the new regime to capture the peculiarities of university workers.

“This is with a view to forestall the complicated problems that plagued the use of IPPIS.

“NEC, therefore, urges the government to consider improving the old system with some latest features in the U3PS payment solution presented to it by the JAC of SSANU and NASU.”

The NEC, in session, acknowledged the approval by the government to pay the four months’ salary of its members withheld as a result of the last industrial action undertaken by the Union.

According to the communiqué, “NEC, in session, deliberated on the undue delay by the government in paying the four-month salaries and therefore urges the government to pay the money without further delay. This is to boost the already fading confidence of our members in government.”

The SSANU NEC commended the effort of the government on the implementation of medical allowances for health workers.

“It was, however, observed that the payment was haphazardly done. While some branches were paid, others were left out, especially research centres and institutes. NEC, therefore, urges the government to integrate all deserving branches in the payment of this allowance and also pay arrears arising from the delayed implementation of the same. Moreso, state governments should equally adopt the same measures and pay their health workers the same deserving allowance.”

SSANU recalled the approval of the government to increase the salaries of university workers by 25 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

It said, “Though this proposal is a far cry from the salary increase demanded by SSANU, we regarded it as an award by the government and therefore expected that the award should have been implemented by now.

“NEC, therefore, demands the implementation of this wage increase, which had been captured in the budget before the end of 2023, pending the conclusion of the renegotiation with the government on the mutually acceptable salary wage.”

It urged the government to ensure that the arrears of N35,000 wage award were paid before the end of the year.

“NEC recalls the approval of the federal government to pay a wage award of N35,000 to workers on its payroll effective September 1, 2023. The one for September 2023 was paid in the month of November 2023.

“NEC urges the federal government to commence payment of the outstanding arrears of October and November 2023 forthwith.

“State governments are also seriously encouraged to take a cue from the federal government to endorse the award of this wage to their workers in order to ameliorate the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.”

SSANU observed that some of her members are yet to be paid arrears of the National Minimum Wage, which was approved in 2018 despite the efforts of the Union, and called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, release funds for payment for those omitted.

The universities involved are the Federal University Otuoke, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, The Federal University, Dutsima, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe and the Federal University Kashere.

Others are the University of Maiduguri, Modibo Adamawa University, Yola, University of Benin, Benin, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, University of Calabar, University of Uyo, Federal University of Lafia, and Federal University, Lokoja.

“NEC in session also observed that some state governments are yet to implement, not to mention the payment of the arrears of the last reviewed minimum wage. It, therefore, calls on all such state governments to do the needful and bring workers in state universities up to same pace as their counterparts in federal universities.”

On the release of N50 billion for payment of outstanding earned allowances, SSANU said that arising from the collective bargaining agreements signed between the JAC of SSANU and NASU and the Federal Government, the government had made provision in the 2023 appropriation bill for the sum of N50 billion for payment of outstanding earned allowances to universities and inter-university centres.

“This agreement is yet to be fulfilled. NEC in session urges the government to release funds for payment of the allowances without further delay,” it said.

NEC observed with serious concern the deplorable state of Nigerian roads nationwide, which has resulted in loss of revenue, time, and avoidable deaths, adding, “These bad spots are now flash points for men of the underworld, providing them veritable opportunities to attack unsuspecting and innocent victims.

“The Minister of Works under this new administration had taken a tour of these roads, coupled with the President’s directive to immediately fix these roads. NEC is, however, surprised that several months after this marching order, rehabilitation work has yet to commence on any of these roads.

“The government is therefore urged to kick-start the fixing of these roads before the rains set in.”