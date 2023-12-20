IPOB fingered in murder of kidnapped Imo monarch

By Evelyn Usman

Some suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB have been fingered in the murder of the traditional ruler of Otulu Community Amumara, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Joe Ochulor.

Recall that the late monarch was kidnapped at about 8pm, on Saturday, November 25,2023, from his palace by some unknown gunmen and his lifeless body later found.

Some indigenes of the community alleged that his assailants were suspected members of the IPOB. They posited that he could have been murdered because of his association with one of the indigenes identified simply as Chidiebere.

Chidiebere, according to one of the indigenes who gave his identity simply as Ochiem, had gone to the late monarch to seek protection for his life, following allegations of threat to his life by some IPOB members.

Ochiem, told Vanguard that “ Chidiebere is an IT professional who had been severely lobbied by some members of IPOB to join their political struggle, but he refused . Consequently, there have been several attempts on his life and that of his family. His house was even a few years ago.

“He had to flee from the city to the village when the pressure was much because he was also hunted by government agencies because of information he had about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s IRev and the last presidential election.

“ On reaching the village , he went to the late traditional ruler, Eze Ochulor and appealed for assistance in protecting his life.

“But the traditional ruler was kidnapped and killed on November 25, 2023, after men believed to be IPOB members visited his palace in search of Mr Chidiebere. Having ransacked his palace, the traditional ruler was taken away, only for his mutilated body riddled with bullets to be found lifeless along the road “.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, who condemned the gruesome murder of the monarch, has set up a high-powered investigating team with a charge to go all out and clamp down on the assailants.