IPMAN gets new president, assures of adequate petrol supply

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has assured motorists and other consumers that its members will work around the clock to ensure that petrol is available during the Christmas and New Year holidays period.

The newly elected president of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima who spoke to journalists in Abuja shortly after taking over from Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, said the group would work with NNPC Limited to ensure that its members were adequately supplied during the season.

According to him, “We will contact the Group Chief Executive of NNPC to make sure that independent marketers are supplied with all the petroleum products to ensure that we wet all the filling stations”.

While calling for unity among marketers, he said the new national executives would work for all independent marketers to create the enabling environment to grow the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

Speaking earlier, the IPMAN’s Board of Trustee Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadri who commended the members of IPMAN for the successful election and handover to a new set of executives, said the event was historical as it marked a peaceful change of leadership.

He noted that as the group with the largest number of petrol stations across the country, creating a united group was critical to the growth of the business.

Other members of the new national executive include are National Vice President, Alhaji Hammed Fashola; National Secretary: Hon James Terlumun Tor; Assistant National Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu; National Treasurer, Alhaji Umar Babakano Aliyu; National Organizing Secretary, Chief Ben Odjugo; National Legal Adviser, Barrister Nnanna Obasi Oru; National Public Relations Officer, Okanlawon Olanrewaju; National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Musa Maikifi, Jr; National Auditor, Alhaji Aminu Adamu; National Chief Whip, Chief Alicho Otti.