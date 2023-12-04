IPAC faults ‘Occupy INEC’ rally

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has faulted the ‘Occupy INEC’ rally, which is calling for the resignation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

IPAC, the umbrella body for all registered political parties in Nigeria, distanced itself from the protests, strongly denying any involvement in the rally.

The organization, a central stakeholder in the democratic process, maintained its stance on promoting free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections in accordance with the law.

In a statement on Monday, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, National Chairman of IPAC, urged the organizers of the rally to respect the ongoing legal processes and to cease using its name to attract supporters.

He said: “We are not involved and will not participate in the Occupy INEC rally. The organizers should stop dropping IPAC’s name in their bid to attract supporters.”l

“We are in the vanguard of ensuring political stability in the country. We remain focused on our mission and will not be distracted by unfounded protests.”

Aggrieved political parties and candidates are currently seeking redress at various election tribunals and courts.

IPAC stated that it is inappropriate to occupy INEC at this critical period, given that the commission is heavily involved in ongoing litigation related to the 2023 general election and off-season governorship elections.

According to him, “It is evident that some of the elections did not meet the expectations of Nigerians. This is why aggrieved parties have approached the court for adjudication and the need for further reform of the nation’s electoral process.”