Investiture: Abeokuta Sports Club inaugurates new executive members

As former Vanguard Editor, Akiyode becomes Club’s Vice Patron

It was a roll call of creme la creme in the society, as the oldest club in West Africa, the Abeokuta Sports’ Club inaugurated new executive for the 2023 – 2025 administrative years, invested Vice- Patrons and also inducted new members.

At the three-in-one programme, held on Saturday,17th December, at the Sir Kessignton Adebutu Hall, Abeokuta Sports’ Club, Abeokuta, Prince Seni Ogunyemi and Major Kayode Okegbenro (rtd) were sworn in as President and Vice- President respectfully. Ten other new executive committee members were also inaugurated.

The investiture witnessed the decoration and presentation of thirty eight distinguished personalities with golden Chain and plaques as insignia as Vice Patrons of the Club.

Among them was the former Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Chief Akiyode Akitoye Kamal.

The life Patron of the Club and the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo while congratulating the newly decorated Vice- Patrons, said Abeokuta Sports Club as the oldest Club in Nigeria investing 40 vice patrons in one day should work towards investiture of 100 Vice Patrons every time.

The monarch who prayed that the club would continue to grow in leaps and bounds said,”with you as Vice Patrons, we shall go places. I prayed that the honours bestowed on you today would bring more glad tidings to you and all yours.

Earlier in his address, the outgone President of the Club, Dr. Olusola Egbesola, said, “during my tenure as President, we worked hard to change the trajectory of the club’s administration, setting out heart and commitment towards bequeathing a sustainable economic prosperity to our dearly beloved Club “.

He listed 12 of the achievements of the immediate past administration to include; construction of Sir

Kessignton Adebutu legacy hall in 6 months, induction of an unprecedented 155 members within twelve months, infrastructure upgrades, renovation and remodeling of the Club’s garden among others.

Egbesola who wished the new executive committee members success in the pursuit of taking the club to greater heights,congratulated the Vice Patrons on their well deserved recognition.

He implored the new members to recognize the benefits of joining the club, as their visibility and contributions will be key to reaping the vast rewards the club has to offer.

Also the newly inaugurated President, Prince Seni Ogunyemi described the day as a happy one for him and members of his team. Prince Ogunyemi who also highlighted the achievements within the period of the administration and swearing in on May 26th2023, added that the numerous strides made within the short period has been a pointer to the resolve of the new executive committee members to contribute immensely to the development of the club and to leave the club better than it met it. 25 new members were also inducted into the club