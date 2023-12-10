Int’l Human Rights Day: MSSNLagos seeks global solidarity, justice for Palestinians

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has called for a global solidarity and justice for Palestinians in the wake of continued violations on the human rights in Gaza.

The Amir, MSSNLagos, Kamoldeen Abiona, made this call in a statement issued, in conjunction with the International Islamic Federation of Students Organizations (IIFSO) at a seminar on International Human Rights Day on Sunday.

He noted that this annual observance serves as a poignant reminder of the essential principles of human dignity, equality, and justice that must be upheld for all individuals, regardless of their background, religion, or nationality.

The statement partly reads, “Drawing from the teachings of the Holy Quran, we affirm the intrinsic value of every human being and the imperative to safeguard their rights. In Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:32), it is emphasized that “Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one – it is as if he had saved mankind entirely.” This verse encapsulates the sanctity of human life and the responsibility to protect it.

“Furthermore, the Quran teaches us in Surah Ar-Rum (30:22) that diversity and mutual understanding are amongst the signs of divine wisdom: “And of His signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth and the diversity of your languages and your colors. Indeed in that are signs for those of knowledge.” This underscores the significance of embracing diversity and nurturing harmony within societies.”

Abiona called for the protection of human rights worldwide, urging for the empowerment of marginalized communities, the eradication of discrimination, and the promotion of peace and understanding among all people.

He stated, “We believe that the pursuit of human rights is not bound by geographical borders or political agendas, but rather it is a collective duty to ensure the well-being and dignity of humanity.

“Concurrently, we strongly express our deep concern regarding the ongoing violence and loss of innocent lives in Gaza and other parts of the Palestinian territories perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces. The indiscriminate killings of civilians, including children and women, blatantly violate human rights and international humanitarian law.

“With over 17,700 Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces so far, with majority being women and children, and thousands more under the rubble, it important the world dedicates her attention to the plight of the Palestinians.

We also unequivocally condemn the heinous crime of attempted displacement of Gazans from any part of the strip.”

Abiona said the international human rights community must not turn a blind eye to the continuous arrests of civilians by the occupation forces, branding them as militants.

He expressed worry, saying the United States’ consistent blocking of resolutions aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire raises questions about their commitment to supporting human rights.

He said, “If anything, it will be documented in history as one of the country who supports Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians.

“It is crucial for the global community to actively pursue a just and lasting resolution to conflicts, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adhering to international law and principles of justice. Our solidarity stands with those affected by the ongoing crisis, and we advocate for a future marked by peace and equity for all.

“As we mark International Human Rights Day, MSSN Lagos reaffirms its commitment to advancing human rights, fostering compassion, and promoting dialogue to build a more just and harmonious world for present and future generations,” the statement added.