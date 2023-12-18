International rights activist hopeful Supreme court will deliver justice on Rivers election

By Jimitota Onoyume

President International Human rights commission, Ecology and Marine, Africa, Alhaji Musa Saidu has expressed hope that the Supreme court will deliver justice on the Rivers state election.

Speaking against the backdrop of widespread discontent against some judgements on election petitions in the country Saidu who is also the leader of Arewa in the south said the Chief Justice of the country Justice Olukayade Ariwoola and other Justices of the Supreme Court were men of high integrity, noting that they would not be swayed by pettiness in their judgement on Rivers and Kano state governorship elections.

Saidu said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike during the governorship campaigns in Rivers state told northerners and other voters in the state that Fubara was a better candidate, adding that it was why they voted massively for him.

He said those making allegations on several platforms that some Nigerians had pocketed the judiciary should be ignored, stressing that the judiciary will continue to do what was right for the country.

“Some are boasting that the judiciary belong to them , that the governor is gone. They even make reference to comment by a former Senator and governorship candidate in a recent governorship election on the judiciary and all that, well , everybody knows that the people voted for Sim. This judgment will prove that we have a responsible and dependable Supreme court.

“We believe that the Chief Judge will deliver credible judgment. We don’t believe in hearsay. This judgement will be a litmus test.

“Wike during campaign said everywhere that Sim was better and the people voted along that line.

“Let me say this Kano and Rivers state judgement will speak for the judiciary .

“We are waited for the Supreme court judgement. As a northerner who has been in the south for over foirty years, all I say is that let there be justice. I expect justice for the people.”

On the political crisis in Rivers state, Saidu said he had made several appeals to president Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu , to wade in to ensure there was peace in the state.

“We have appealed to Abuja to ensure that there is peace in Rivers state. I believe in justice. The situation is pregnant. We want justice. Some are saying that the judiciary belongs to them but I don’t know what they mean by this. All we are asking for is for justice to be given to them.”

Saidu also expressed gratitude to the governor of Rivers state for identifying with the Muslim community in the state during the last Sallah.

“Sim is carrying everybody along. For the first time after Chibuike Amaechi left as governor Muslims got sallah rice . Let me thank the governor for the gesture.”

Saidu who also spoke on resignation from the government of Rivers state by some commissioners said it was a normal thing in politics, noting that they all sighted “personal reasons “, for their actions.

“Those resigning said they did on personal grounds , so their actions had nothing to do with bad governance.”