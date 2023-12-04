Integrity test: Lagos to shut Iyana-Isolo Overhead Bridge for 2hrs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic at Iyana-Isolo Overhead Bridge between 7:00am and 9:00am on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The measure is to enable the Federal Ministry of Works investigate the level of deterioration of the overhead bridge.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this on Monday.

Travel advisory

Consequently, Osiyemi, advised motorists to avoid the part of the highway on the stated date by making use of the following alternative routes;

Motorists from Mushin enroute Isolo through Daleko are to use; Ijeshatedo to connect Cele Roundabout, to access Cele Bridge to Okota Road, to link Mushin Road and continue their journey.

Motorists from Isolo enroute Mushin through Daleko Bridge are to use; Mushin Road to access Osolo Way to link Airport Road to connect Oshodi to reach their various destinations.

“It should be noted that the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway where the bridge is located will be open to motorists during the two hours closure.

“While we are soliciting for the understanding and cooperation of motorists, the state traffic management and security personnel will be deployed to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences,” Osiyemi assured.