Insurance firm advocates Life Assurance products for personal survival

By Mariam Eko

Coronation Life assurance has canvassed the need to use life assurance products to achieve greater peace of mind in the face of uncertainty.

This came under the spotlight at a recent webinar hosted by the Executive Director, Technical Operations of Coronation Life Assurance, Mr. Adebowale Adesona with the theme “Protection against the unexpected, how confident are you about the future? It was moderated by CNBC Africa Anchor, Mr. Wole Famurewa.

The panel of experts which include, Director of Life Operations at African Reinsurance Corporation, Mr. Chris Saigbe, Founder of Africa Insurtech Lab, Dr. Tunde Salako, Registrar and CEO of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Abimbola Tiamiyu and Head of Underwriting Life at Coronation Life Assurance, Mr. Kenneth Essu shared individual perspectives and responded to questions from a lively audience of webinar participants.

The experts stated that while life is full of surprises, proper financial planning helps manage uncertainty, creates predictability, and builds confidence and success adding that the key risk which include natural disasters, currency volatility and devaluation, inflation, chronic disease and illness, disability, job loss, premature death, family members passing away, or outliving your savings can all have devastating consequences on a person’s well-being. While risk by its very nature is unpredictable, people can be relatively certain that one or some of these risks will be encountered by most people over a lifetime.

They further added “Life assurance has been developed to help ordinary people transfer the financial risks associated with life’s uncertainties to insurance companies. There are family financial protection products that provide income replacement to help families maintain their standard of living in the event a breadwinner loses their ability to provide.

“Life assurance products can also help accumulate and invest savings to cover future expenses. Other covers are designed to pay off loans or debt in the event of loss of income, disability, premature death, or any other named risk. Parents can also construct life assurance covers to fund their children’s education. Individuals or businesses can construct cover to pay their taxes. Group life assurance products can help businesses attract key skills or provide a financial buffer in the event profits fail or key skills leave the business.

“Retirement products can ensure that people continue to receive an income throughout their old age, regardless of how long they live. Finally, through re-insurance, even large financial institutions can spread their risk, protecting themselves and their customers and investors from being unable to meet their risk or investment obligations.

“Given current currency and economic volatility, life assurance products will even automatically adjust their payment and coverage parameters in line with inflation or depreciation.

The panelist believed that “whether term assurance, family income, key man benefit, group term, whole life investment, unit-linked, annuity, or critical, chronic, or terminal illness insurance, the insurance sector has developed the tools to help ordinary people manage even the most extraordinary events. These tools, either on their own or in combination, as it help people address the full gamut of life’s challenges.

Furthermore, the panelists noted that “since trust is at the heart of the life assurance sector, it is important that Nigerians work with reputable providers with demonstrated track records of paying out on policies. It is also important that people considering life assurance products talk with an advisor, or ideally, several advisors from different organizations.

“In selecting an advisor, however, it is critical that Nigerians work with professionals who take the time to understand the details of their personal circumstances, income, obligations, and risks so that they purchase affordable policies for only the risks that they face” they added.