PDP Lawmakers Defection:  Group writes INEC demands by-elections in Rivers

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

John Alechenu

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, CFRPA, has written to the National Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu demanding for a declaration of vacancy and the conduct of a by election in 27 state constituencies in Rivers State.

The group’s demand was sequel to the defection of 27 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers in the State to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.

This demand was contained in a letter sighted by Vanguard, in Abuja.

The letter which was signed by CFRPA‘s Legal Adviser, Kalu Kalu Agu, read in part:

“We are a non-governmental organization with the object of advocating for good governance.

“We respectfully wish to bring to your notice that Twenty Seven (27) PDP MEMBERS of the Rivers State House of Assembly have defected to All Progressives Congress.

“With the greatest respect, sir, the legal implications of the said defection are:

“That by virtue of Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the said Twenty Seven (27) PDP MEMBERS of the Rivers State House of Assembly have lost their membership of the Rivers State House of Assembly;

“That by virtue of the decision in OGBUOJI VS. UMUHA (2022) 8 NWLR (PT 1832), 323, the Independent National

“Electoral Commission shall conduct a bye election to fill the vacancies created by the said defection.

“In view of the foregoing, we respectfully implore you to commence the process of conducting a bye election in Rivers State to fill the said vacancies.

“Take notice that in the event you fail to heed to our demand within forty eight hours of receipt of this letter, we shall commence a legal action to compel you to comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“We do hope that you will heed to our demand to allow wise counsel prevail.

“Please, do accept the assurances of our esteemed regards to resolving this issue.”