Insecurity: Troops neutralize 80 terrorists, arrest 456 other criminals

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Military said on Thursday that in furtherance of its offensive against criminal elements in different theatres of the country, troops neutralized 80 terrorists, while 456 of them were arrested including perpetrators of oil theft.

Troops also rescued 44 kidnapped hostages nationwide in the last week.

Troops discovered 48 illegal refining sites and stopped the stealing of crude oil and by-product products of an estimated sum of N347,17m (three hundred and forty-six million, one hundred and seventy-five thousand, five hundred naira only).

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba while making this known at a briefing said that during the operations, “troops recovered 112 assorted weapons and 898 assorted ammunition made up of 2 GPMG, one HK21 gun, 14 AK47 rifles, 8 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated rifles, 8 locally made pistols, 5 Dane guns, 239 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 431 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 9mm ammo, 52 live cartridges.

“Others are: 5 magazines loaded with 128 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 vehicles, 28 mobile phones, 12 motorcycles, one laptop and the sum of N782,790.00 amongst other items.”

Giving details, Gen Buba said, “In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 31 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued 5 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 GPMGs, 9 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, 132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 4 magazines, 2 mobile phones,11 bicycles and the sum of N41,500.00

“Troops arrested suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists collaborators in Ngala, Monguno and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State, ambushed ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Gwoza and Kaga LGAs of Borno State.

“Troops conducted fighting patrols in Gwoza, Bama, Nganzai, Kaga, Marte and Mobbar LGAs of Borno State, arrested suspected kidnappers and foiled kidnapping incidents in Gulani and Biu LGAs of Yobe and Borno States respectively.

“Furthermore, troops arrested and neutralized ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Konduga and Madagali LGAs of Borno and Adamawa States respectively. Also, troops conducted raid operations as well as discovered and destroyed IED in Kukawa and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized one terrorist, arrested 3 and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages.

Troops also recovered 4 locally fabricated pistols, 3 dane guns, 2 grenade belts, 6 cartridges, 2 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones and the sum of N47,030.

“Troops arrested suspected criminals in Zango Kataf and Jos East LGAs of Kaduna and Plateau States. Troops raided a suspected illegal arms factory in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. Troops arrested suspected criminals and illegal miners in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

“Additionally, troops arrested suspected kidnappers and foiled kidnapping incidents in Bokkos, Jos East, Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State. Troops also, rescued kidnapped hostages in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“On 29 November 2023, following credible information, troops raided a suspected illegal arms factory in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. The alleged arms factory was located in the residence of one Mr Davou Yakubu who claimed the workshop belonged to his son.

“On 4 December 2023, troops arrested 2 suspected criminals in connection with the murder of one Mr NDong Yusuf in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

“On 29 November 2023, troops while on patrol arrested 8 illegal miners in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. Troops recovered 3 generators and 2 shovels.

“On 3 December 2023, troops while on patrol rescued a suspected kidnapped victim in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim is a student of Fadan Ayu Seminary.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 7 terrorists, arrested 12 terrorists and rescued 28 kidnapped hostages.

Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, 2 locally fabricated pistols, one locally made pistol loaded with one cartridge, 7 AK47 magazines, 2 pistol magazines, 218 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one cartridge, 13 mobile phones and the sum of N25, 250.00 amongst other items.

‘Troops conducted fighting patrol in Takum LGA of Taraba State and responded to terrorist activities in Ukum LGA of Benue State. Troops also responded to suspected terrorist activities in Logo LGA of Benue State.

“Troops also conducted raid operations and arrested illegal miners in Lafia and Karu LGAs of Nasarawa State, conducted fighting patrol and foiled attacks on civilians in Katsina-Ala and Logo LGAs of Benue State.

“On 1 December 2023, troops while on fighting patrol arrested a suspected bandit informant in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is the girlfriend to a suspected bandit leader identified as Konyo (aka Overall).

Troops recovered 2 mobile phones, one ATM card, one bag and the sum of Twenty-Five Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira (₦25,250.00) only.

“On 2 December 2023, troops while on patrol arrested a suspect in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. The suspect was identified as Jessica Wondo Addy; a girlfriend of a suspected terrorist leader Uasha.

“On 4 December 2023, troops on night patrol responded to sounds of sporadic gunshots in Logo LGA of Benue State. Troops rescued 25 locals in the operation.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 12 terrorists and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered one HK21 gun, 35 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 belts with 249 rounds, 5 magazines loaded with 133 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one vehicle, 4 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones and the sum of N627, 800.00 amongst others.

Troops rescued kidnapped hostages in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, responded to terrorist activities between Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State and had fighting engagements with terrorists in Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

“Troops responded to bandits activities in Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs in Zamfara, as well as Danmusa LGA in Katsina States. Troops conducted fighting patrols and intercepted notorious bandits’ vehicles in Kankara and Dank-Wasagu LGAs of Katsina and Kebbi States respectively.

“On 29 November 2023, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted a kidnapped victim in Kankara LGA of Katsina State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had escaped from her adoptors in the same LGA.

“On 30 November 2023, troops while on patrol rescued one kidnapped victim in Tundun Wada LGA of Kano State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State and abandoned by suspected kidnappers in Kano State.

“Following Intelligence and ISR on newly uncovered terrorist kingpin Audu Lankai enclave in Jibia LGA of Katsina State. The air component on 3rd December 2023, acquired and attacked the target with rockets and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralized and structures destroyed.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 23 suspected terrorists and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 2 pump action guns, 8 cartridges, 2 motorcycles, 4 mobile phones and the sum of N41,010.00 amongst other items.

“Troops arrested suspected criminals in Lokoja and Tafa LGAs of Kogi and Niger States, conducted raid operation and rescued kidnapped hostages in Tafa and Rafi LGAs of Niger State.

“On 30 November 2023, troops in collaboration with DSS operatives raided suspected terrorists hideout in Tafa LGA of Niger State. During the operation, troops arrested one BH/ISWAP terrorists with a suicide belt. He is cooperating with the investigation.

“On 30 November 2023, troops while on routine patrol intercepted 2 kidnapped victims with a baby in Rafi LGA of Niger State. Troops also arrested 2 suspected terrorist in the same LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that kidnapped victims had been in captivity since 2021. Rescued victims have been evacuated to hospital for medical attention and efforts is ongoing to reunite them with their families.

“”On 4 December 2023, troops with hybrid forces while on night patrol arrested 2 suspected kidnappers in AMAC of FCT, ABUJA. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 30 November 2023, the air component conducted air Interdiction on terrorist’s leader Alhaji Labi’s enclave in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. ISR revealed the location to be active with terrorists activities. Subsequently, the target was attacked with rockets and cannons and neutralized several terrorists as well as destroying their structures.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 204,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 251,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, 5,000 litres of DPK and 10,800 litres of PMS.

Additionally, Troops discovered and destroyed 8 dugout pits, 22 boats, 46 storage tanks, 356 drums 84 cooking ovens, 11 boats, 8 dugout pits and 7 vehicles. Other items recovered include 84 cooking ovens, one outboard engine one pumping machine and 48 illegal refining sites.

“Troops also apprehended 140 suspected oil thefts and other criminal elements as well as recovered 35 assorted ammunition, 7 assorted weapons and 2 cutlasses amongst other.

“Troops raided suspected criminals’ hideouts in Oshimili South and Boki LGAs of Delta and Cross River States respectively, arrested suspected criminals and cultists in Obubra and Odukpani LGAs Cross River States as well as Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“On 28 November 2023, troops with hybrid forces raided a suspected criminals’ hideout in Oshimili South LGA of Delta State. During the operation, troops arrested 120 suspected criminals. Following the profiling, 8 out of the 120 suspects were identified as robbers by occupants of some houses that were earlier robbed.

“On 2 December 2023, following a tip-off, troops raided a suspected criminal hideout in Boki LGA of Cross River State. During the operation, troops arrested 2 suspected Ambazonian fighters.

“On 30 November 2023, troops on patrol arrested 4 suspects in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“On 3 December 2023, troops responded to militancy activities and arrested suspected militants in Degema LGA of Rivers State. On sighting troops, the sea pirates fled.

Troops rescued 5 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one 85-horsepower fiver boat, one Pump action gun, one magazine and one cutlass.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 2 criminals, arrested 78 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued 5 kidnapped hostages.

Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, 6 pump action guns, 2 locally made pistols, one dane gun, 18 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 9mm ammo, 25 live cartridges, one vehicle and 5 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Troops conducted a stop and search operation in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, and arrested suspected criminals in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“Troops intercepted suspected IPOB/ESN recruits in Aguata LGA of Anambra State. Troops also raided criminal hideout in Edda and Afikpo LGAs of Ebonyi State.

“On 30 November 2023, troops while on patrol intercepted a vehicle in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State. During the operation, troops arrested 2 suspects who claimed to be members of a vigilante group from Anambra State. Troops recovered 4 Pump action guns, 29 live cartridges and a vehicle amongst others.

“On 2 December 2023, troops with hybrid forces intercepted a truck conveying suspected IPOB/ESN recruits in Aguata LGA of Anambra State. The vehicle conveyed 49 adult males and 4 adult females IPOB/ESN criminals. Troops recovered cutlasses and charms among other items.

“On 3 and 4 December 2023, following INTEL, troops in separate operations raided criminal hideouts in Edda and Afikpo LGAs of Ebonyi State. During the operations, troops arrested 6 suspected criminals.

“Following the investigation, two among the suspects were revealed to be an IPOB armourer and one Peter Irem (Governor of Edda State). Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 18 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 2 Pump action guns, one Dane gun and 4 mob phones.

Gen Buba further said, “There is significant media attention owing to the mishap that occurred in Kaduna as a result of a drone strike.

“The military stands with all those griefing as a result of the drone strike and expresses our heartfelt condolences as a force over the losses”.

“We pray for eternal peace for their souls. The incident is being investigated and the outcome of the investigation would go a long way in identifying areas of improvement to forestry future occurrences.

“The armed forces is very concerned about the issues of civilian casualties in operations, a situation which it views as tragic and unwanted.

“The military is determined to deal with the situation properly and make improvements from our experiences.

“The military will continue to take great measures to prevent civilian casualties.

” Protecting civilians remains a vital part of our operations in order to promote greater security for all Nigerians.”