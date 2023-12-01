Insecurity: troops eliminate 52 terrorists, kidnappers nationwide, arrest 262 others

Rescue 234 kidnapped victims from bandits

Destroy 51 Illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the nation of terrorists and other criminal elements across the country neutralized 52 terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits and arrested 262 others, including perpetrators of oil theft, in the last week.

Troops also rescued 234 kidnapped hostages abducted for ransom payments, particularly in the north-west and north-east areas of the country.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba, who made this known on Friday, December 1, 2023, said troops in the Niger Delta area “destroyed 51 illegal refining sites, 141 cooking ovens, 25 boats, 47 storage tanks, 7 dugout pits, 5 vehicles, one pumping machine, one outboard engine, one tricycle, one speedboat, and one tugboat.”

During the combat engagements, troops recovered 46 assorted weapons and 148 assorted ammunition, made up of 30 AK47 rifles, 2 Josef Magnum pump action guns, one double barrel gun, 2 single barrel guns, 12 locally made pistols, 13 Dane guns, one hand grenade, 9 locally made rifles, 3 RPG chargers, and 2 locally made hand grenades.

Others are: 120 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 364 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 54 live cartridges, 11 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 32 magazines, 34 vehicles, 64 mobile phones, 47 motorcycles, and a sum of N1,582,690.00, amongst other items.

Gen Buba gave details of the operations, saying, “In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N668.73 million.

He said, “Troops recovered 267,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 567,700 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 5,000 litres of DPK.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested persons involved in oil theft in Bonny and Ikpoba LGAs of Rivers and Edo States, respectively. Troops also arrested suspected armed robbers and foiled illegal bunkering activities in Oshimili South and Ukwa West of Delta and Abia States, respectively.

“Troops apprehended 58 suspects for oil thefts and other criminal elements. Additionally, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated pistols, one pump-action gun, 34 live cartridges, 17 mobile phones, and the sum of N29,850.

“On November 28, 2023, troops responded to information about illegal bunkering activities and made contact in Ukwa-West LGA of Abia State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized one while others fled. Troops recovered one pump action gun, 24 live cartridges, and a matchete, amongst others.

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kaj neutralized 19 terrorists, arrested 52, and rescued 134 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 2 locally made rifles, one locally made pistol, one Dane gun, 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 7 live cartridges, 3 empty magazines, 3 vehicles, 8 mobile phones, 3 motorcycles, one bicycle, and 2 camouflage magazine carrier jackets.

“Troops arrested suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Chibok LGA, conducted fighting patrols in Kukawa, Bama, and Gwoza LGAs in Borno State, and conducted fighting patrols in Gulani LGAs of Yobe State, where they arrested kidnappers and illegal miners.

“Troops discovered and detonated IEDs in Monguno, Mafa, and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State and neutralized suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Madagali in Adamawa State and Maiduguri Municipal Council area in Borno State.

“On November 20, 2023, troops, while on fighting patrol, made contact with terrorists in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized one BH/ISWAP terrorist and recovered one AK47 rifle, 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 empty magazines, 4 mobile phones, one motorcycle, and 2 camouflage magazine carrier jackets.

“Between November 22 and 28, a total of 91 terrorists, comprising 13 adult males, 35 adult females, and 43 children, surrendered to troops in OPHK. Profiling and documentation are ongoing.

“On November 23, 2023, troops with hybrid forces conducted an offensive operation against terrorist enclaves in Bama LGA of Borno State. Troops, however, made no contact but recovered one Dane gun, one magazine, a wooden toy gun, one motorcycle engine, a pumping machine, and others.

“Between November 24 and 25, 2023, following confirmation of terrorist activities at Tagoshe and Chongolo Kura, the air component of Operations Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction overhead the locations.

“Battle Damage Assessment revealed that over 130 terrorists gathered were neutralized, with a low possibility of survivors for those wounded.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 37, and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages.

Troops also recovered one fabricated rifle, one fabricated pistol, 7 unfinished fabricated rifles, 6 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one lister generator, fabricating tools, military kits, 2 motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, and the sum of N69,600.

“Troops conducted raid operations at an arms fabricating factory and recovered arms in Barkin Ladi and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. Troops arrested suspected criminals Bassa and Zango Kataf of Plateau and Kaduna States, respectively. Troops also arrested a suspected gunrunner in Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

“On November 26 and 27, 2023, in separate operations, troops while on patrol arrested 4 criminals in Bassa LGA of Plateau State and recovered 2 locally made rifles, one locally made pistol, 7 cartridges, ccutlasses, and aaxes,amongst other items.

“On November 27, 2023, troops arrested 3 wanted criminals in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State and recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, and the sum of Twenty Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Ten Naira (₦25,710.00) only.

“On November 23, 2023, troops arrested a gunrunner whose name was withheld in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. Investigation ongoing.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a fighting patrol in Takum LGA of Taraba State, responded to armed robbery activities and kidnapping incidents in Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGAs of Benue State, arrested cultists in Makurdi, and raided suspected kidnapper hideouts in Kwande LGAs in Benue State.

“”Consequently, troops neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 10 terrorists, and rescued 1 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 2 Dane guns, 11 empty cases of 7.62mm, 3 pairs of woodland camouflage uniforms, and the sum of N445,000, amongst other items.

“On November 24, 2023, troops responded to information on kidnapping activities in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. Troops rescued 7 kidnapped hostages in the operation.

“On November 25, 2023, troops, while conducting fighting patrols, arrested 2 suspected cultists in Makurdi LGA of Benue State. The suspects were linked to the murder of one Mr Gabriel Abu on November 24, 2023.

“On November 26, 2023, the Air Component Operation Whirl Stoke conducted air interdiction at terrorist’s kingpin ALI Kawaje’s enclave in Dagam Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“The presence of terrorists hibernating in the area was confirmed. Subsequently, the target was acquired and engaged with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with the structures destroyed.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 14 terrorists, arrested 20 terrorists, and rescued 88 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 3 locally made rifles, 176 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 10 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 5 magazines, 4 vehicles, 10 motorcycles, 4 mobile phones, 3 pairs of camouflage uniforms, and the sum of N900,500.00, amongst others.

“Troops of Operation conducted offensive operations in Bungudu and Maru LGAs of Zamfara State and arrested a gunrunner in Kaura Namoda and Ibi LGAs of Zamfara and Taraba States, respectively. Troops also responded to banditry activities in Sumaila LGA, Kano State.

“Troops conducted raid operations in Shanga and Takai LGAs of Kebbi and Kano States, respectively. Troops rescued kidnapped hostages and arrested suspected bandits in Faskari, Talata Marafa, Kankara, and Jibia LGAs of Katsina State, as well as Zurmin LGA of Zamfara State.

“On November 24, 2023, troops arrested 2 gunrunners in Ibi LGA of Taraba State. The arrested persons whose identities are being withheld are cooperating with investigations.

“Also, on November 24, 2023, troops responded to information on bandit activities in Sumaila LGA of Kano State. Troops made contact, rescuing six victims as well as recovered 2 motorcycles. Also, troops evacuated injured families to hospitals for medical attention.

“On November 25, 2023, troops with hybrid forces raided a terrorist hideout in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State. During the operation, troops made contact with terrorists. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 2 terrorist while others fled.

“Troops rescued 6 kidnapped hostages and recovered 1 AK47 rifle, one locally fabricated rifle, and 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“Between November 23 and 27, 2023, in separate operations, troops while conducting fighting patrols rescued 16 kidnapped hostages in Faskari, Talata Marafa, and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State. Rescued hostages have reunited with their families.

“On November 26, 2023, troops responded to information on bandits attacking commuters in Jibia LGA of Katsina State. Troops rescued 7 kidnapped hostages in the operation and recovered 2 vehicles.

“The air component of Operations Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction on November 25, 2023, at the bandits’ enclave in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

“Following confirmatory intelligence and ISR, the location was attacked with rockets and cannons. A battle assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralized as a result of the strike.

“”Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 4 suspected terrorists, and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one pistol, 3 rounds of 9mm, one locally made pistol, locally made hand grenades, 5 pairs of Strike Force bullet proofs, 6 mobile phones, a dagger, and the sum of N193,300.00, amongst others.

“Troops arrested a gunrunner in Kaduna LGA of Kaduna State and arrested criminals in Abaji Area Council of FCT Abuja. Troops equally raided criminal hideouts in the Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT Abuja and conducted offensive operations in Abaji and Kuje Area Councils of the FCT Abuja.

“Troops arrested an imposter and gunrunner in Kajuru and Birnin Gwari LGAs of Kaduna State. Troop’s also arrested a terrorist collaborator in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“On November 22, 2023, troops arrested a gunrunner in Kaduna LGA of Kaduna State. Following the arrest, troops recovered 130 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammo, one mobile phone, one National ID Card, and the sum of Twenty-Eight Thousand Three Hundred Naira (₦28,300.00), amongst others.

“On November 20, 2023, troops, while conducting a stop and search operation, arrested one suspect in Abaji Area Council of FCT Abuja. Troops recovered 5 pairs of Strike Force bullet-proof plates and 4 locally made hand grenades.

The suspects claimed that items were given to him by personnel of Nigerian Police to convey from Katsina to Lagos. Investigation ongoing.

“On November 20, 2023, troops raided a criminal hideout in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT Abuja. During the operation, troops arrested 5 persons. Troops recovered one dagger, one POS Machine, 5 mobile phones, illicit drugs, and the sum of one hundred and sixty-five thousand naira (₦165,000.00) only.

“On November 22, 2023, troops with hybrid forces conducted an offensive operation to Abaji and Kuje Area Councils of the FCT Abuja. During the operation, troops arrested 3 persons suspected of being informants for terrorists.

“On November 26, 2023, while on a stop-and-search operation, troops arrested a gunrunner in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

“The gunrunner engaged troops in a firefight to evade the search and was neutralized in action. Troops recovered a loaded pistol with 3 rounds of 9mm on his person. Troops then recovered one AK-47 rifle concealed in a sack hidden in the vehicle.

“Troops of Operation Udoka in the South East neutralized 3 criminals, arrested 15 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals, and rescued 5 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 14 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo.

“Troops arrested suspected criminals in Anambra East in Anambra State, as well as Aba East and Ukwa West LGAs of Abia State. Troops also conducted fighting patrols at a notorious terrorist camp in Okigwe LGA of Imo State. Troops also arrested a gunrunner in Umunneochi LGA, Abia State.

“Additionally, troops successfully repelled an attack by IPOB/ESN criminals on their location in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State. Troops conducted raids and rescued kidnapped hostages in Ishielu and Igbo Eze North LGAs of Ebonyi and Enugu States, respectively.

“On November 23, 2023, troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces, conducted fighting patrols at notorious terrorists’ camps in Okigwe LGA of Imo State. During the operation, troops made contact with criminals. Following a firefight, troops neutralized one terrorist while others fled. Troops also cleared several terrorist camps and destroyed a terrorist IED factory.

“On November 24, 2023, troops with hybrid forces conducted a raid operation in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State. During the operation, troops arrested one suspected IPOB informant.

“On November 27, 2023, troops, while on routine patrol, rescued 2 villagers in Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State. The rapists were tied up for extrajudicial justice by the community youths for an alleged rape case. Rescued victims were handed over to the Nigerian police authority.”

Gen Buba added that ‘the leadership of these groups remains the prime target of ongoing operations. Accordingly, the armed forces remain determined to destroy the terrorists, insurgents, and violent extremist groups in the country, degrading their military capability. “