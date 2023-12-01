Insecurity: Troops eliminate 52 terrorists, kidnappers nationwide, arrest 262 others

…Resue 234 Kidnapped victims from Bandits

…Destroy 51 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the nation of terrorists and other criminal elements, neutralized 52 terrorists, kidnappers and bandits and arrested 262 others including perpetrators of oil theft in the last one week.

Troops also rescued 234 kidnapped hostages abducted for ransom payments particularly in the North West and North East areas of the country

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this known on Friday 1st December, 2023 said troops in the Niger Delta area “destroyed 51 illegal refining sites,? 141 cooking ovens, 25 boats, 47 storage tanks, 7 dugout pits, 5 vehicles, one pumping machine, one outboard engine, one tricycle, one speedboat, and one tugboat

During the fighting engagements, troops recovered 46 assorted weapons and 148 assorted ammunition made up of 30 AK47 rifles, 2 josef magnum pump action gun, one double barrel gun, 2 single barrel guns, 12 locally made pistols, 13 Dane guns, one hand grenade, 9 locally made rifles, 3 RPG chargers, 2 locally made hand grenades.

Others are: 120 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 364 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 54 live cartridges, 11 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 32 magazines, 34 vehicles, 64 mobile phones, 47 motorcycles and sum of N1,582,690.00 amongst other items.

Gen Buba gave details of the operations saying, “In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N668.73million (Six Hundred and Sixty Eight Million Seven Hundred Thirty One Thousand Naira (N668,731,000.00).

He said, “Troops recovered 267,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 567,700 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,000 litres of DPK.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested persons involved in oil theft in Bonny and Ikpoba LGAs of Rivers and Edo States respectively. Troops also arrested suspected armed robbers and foiled illegal bunkering activities in Oshimili South and Ukwa West of Delta and Abia States respectively.

“Troops apprehended 58 suspects for oil thefts and other criminals elements. Additionally, troops recovered 2 locally fabricated pistols, one pump action gun, 34 live cartridges, 17 mobile phones and the sum of N29,850.

“On 28 November 2023, troops responded to info of illegal bunkering activities and made contact in Ukwa-West LGA of Abia State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one while others fled. Troops recovered one pump action gun, 24 live cartridges and machete amongst others”.