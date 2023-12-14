Insecurity: Police reform to encompass all areas — FG

By Evelyn Usman

Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has stressed the need for a reformed Nigeria Police Force, to enhance security that would boost potential investments and economic growth.

To achieve this, the minister, who was on a visit to the Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, said efforts were on top gear up by the President Bola Tinubu–led administration to implement comprehensive and effective police reforms that would elevate the Nigeria Police Force to modern standard.

A reform committee, according to her , had been constituted to work on 18 key targets that would modernize the Nigeria Police Force, as well as pave the way for a better retirement life for personnel.

She said, “”I’m sure you may all be aware we have had eight reform papers since 1999 but none has been implemented to a satisfactory level. But we have to at this point, put our heads together, spoke with one voice, to be very clear about our priorities. Looking at the low hanging fruits, the reform will happen across every area of our operations,” she stated.

