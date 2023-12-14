Insecurity: Nigerian police give 12 tips on how to stay safe

The Delta State Police Command has shared some security tips with Nigerians on how to stay safe amidst rising insecurity in the country.

In a tweet posted on the force’s official X account on Thursday, it advised Nigerians to avoid showing off and many other norms in society.

Read full tips:

1. Schedule meetings between 8 am and 2 pm. Don’t leave too early and don’t be caught in the late hours.

2. Remove titles from your phone contacts. Eg: Hon, Alhaji, Chief, Inspector and military ranks in general.

3. While driving, focus on the road and ensure that every 5-7 minutes, there is traffic on the returning lane.

4. Try not to exceed 100km per hour so you can make your judgments timely. It will also help you look out for traps and appreciate the terrain.

5. If you can, please don’t use tinted sheets on your car. It passes a message to bandits and criminals that you are a VIP.

6. Make sure you always have a spare tyre, plug and fuel pump in your car. Don’t ignore this.

7. Even if you are not the one driving, put your phone away and keep your eyes on the road.

8. Moving in a convoy has proven not to always intimidate criminal elements. Choose your driving companions wisely.

9. If you must stop to buy food articles or ease yourself, it is advisable to take that break at a major town. Villages harbour criminal informants.

10. Fill up your tank well before you hit the road and top up only in major towns.

11. Approach checkpoints with caution; they could be traps. Most security outfits only patrol in vehicles on major highways.

12. These are safety tips. They will help tremendously, but cannot guarantee total protection from these elements.

Vanguard News