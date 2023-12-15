Insecurity: Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relations with US

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammed Matawalle has said that Nigeria would strengthen bilateral relations with United States of America on security in the fight against terrorism and other criminalities in Nigeria.

The Minister made this known when he met with Congresswoman Betty McCollum and several members of the US Congress at the United States Capitol.

Highlighting the significance of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the US, the Minister reaffirmed Mr. President’s commitment in eradicating the activities of terrorism in Nigeria through the collaborative efforts of the US in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, with emphasis on provision of security.

Dr. Matawalle further said that the collaboration between the two countries would boost Nigeria’s capabilities in addressing pressing security challenges, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who is currently the leader of the United States House Committee on Appropriation for Defence expressed US unwavering willingness and commitment to support Nigeria in its efforts to combat terrorism and other security threats through intelligence and information sharing, training and Military hardware production.

She said the discussions on collaborations between the two countries underscored the shared commitment of both nations in fostering regional and global security.“