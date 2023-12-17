Insecurity: Kalu leads ‘Peace In South-East’ delegation to Akande, Etsu Nupe

Insecurity: Akande, Etsu Nupe Endorse PISE-P For Peace In South-East

As Kalu leads delegation for courtesy visits

Elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, has applauded the Peace in South-East Project (PISE-P), describing it as a wonderful approach to restoring order in the South-East region.

Akande, a former governor of Osun State and first interim national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the commendation when the promoters of the new peace initiative, led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, paid him a courtesy call over the weekend to share the idea with him.

PISE-P is a novel initiative of all legislators from the South-East region led by Kalu.

Supported by the leadership of the National Assembly, the project essentially craves for a non-kinetic means of resolving the security and other sociological challenges in the South-East, improving infrastructure and achieving inclusion of the zone in the national equation.

So far, the initiative has gained the endorsement of Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; the leadership of the National Assembly; the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); the business class; the media; the traditional institutions, and many other notable Nigerians across the country.

Akande, in his remarks, stated that insecurity in the South-East region if not tackled, will have a ripple effect on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

While referring to Kalu as his son, the former governor commended the deputy speaker for the initiative, stressing that there must be an urgent solution to the menace of violence and insecurity in the country.

The elder statesman, while endorsing the project, also pledged to personally convey the idea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier, the deputy speaker Kalu, who led the PISE-P delegation, said that the initiative was determined to deploy its eight pillars of Education; Agriculture; Commerce/Industry; Infrastructural Development; Culture and Tourism; Sports/Entertainment; Governance/Leadership, and Reconciliation/Rehabilitation/Reintegration to chart a new course for the people of the South-East.

In a similar development, the Etsu Nupe, HRH Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has also given his support to the project.

He gave his endorsement over the weekend when the PISE-P delegation, also led by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, paid him a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, the new peace initiative is expected to be formally unveiled in Bende local government area of Abia State on December 29, 2023.