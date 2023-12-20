Insecurity: CNG praise troops for eliminating notorious bandit leaders

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has commended the Nigerian troops for their recent accomplishments in eliminating notorious bandit leaders who have been wreaking havoc across northern Nigerian states.

The CNG also acknowledged the significant role played by the Chiefs of Army staff, the Directorate of Security Services and the Office of the National Security Adviser in this success.

They particularly commended the Chief of Defense Staff for his disciplined commitment towards the successes recorded against the bandits.

In a statement released by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the CNG also applauded the military’s efforts in rescuing the four victims abducted from the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State.

The CNG called for intensified efforts to rescue the kidnapped female students of the Federal University, Gusau, as well as all others currently in captivity.

“The bandit leaders, namely Machika, Haro, Dan Muhammadu, and Ali Alhaji Alheri, have been responsible for multiple deadly attacks, including killings, kidnappings, and displacements in Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, and Katsina states.

“Ali Alhaji Alheri, also known as Kachalla Ali Kawaje, was believed to be behind the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train and the kidnapping of hundreds of passengers.

“He was also the mastermind of the attack and abductions of students of the Gusau University,” Charanchi said.

The CNG noted that neutralizing the bandit leaders was crucial for the security and well-being of the people in the region.

“Their elimination will undoubtedly contribute to the restoration of peace and stability in Northern Nigeria and expresses its gratitude to the Nigerian troops for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens” the Coalition stated.

Furthermore, they called for renewed cooperation between various security forces as a contributing factor to the success in eliminating these notorious bandit leaders.

The CNG offered prayers for the continuous success of the Nigerian troops in their commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens in the Northern region.

“We firmly believe that with such progress, final victory, including disarmament, demobilization, reconstruction, and resettlement of affected communities, is on the horizon” Charanchi said.

To this end, the CNG urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security measures aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability in the country.

“It is crucial for citizens to provide information and cooperate with the security forces to ensure the complete eradication of banditry and other criminal activities” the Coalition said.