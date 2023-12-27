Insecurity: Christmas eve massacre in Plateau worrisome, condemnable – CSO

A screengrab off an AFP video of residents fleeing their homes due to the bandits attacks in Plateau.

…expresses sadness, calls for holistic address to root cause of conflicts

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A Civil Society Organisation On Community Advancement and Humanitarian Enhancement Initiative (CSCHEI), has described as a stark reminder of the deep-seated security challenges that continue to plague the nation after the recent massacre in Plateau State, which claimed the lives of over 150 people and displaced scores of others.

The Director-General of the CSO, Kunle Yusuff, MON, while expressing his sadness over the development in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, condemned the heinous act and called on President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies to take immediate action to address the root causes of these conflicts.

According to him, the affected communities are currently taking refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences, and it is unacceptable that innocent lives are being lost due to ethnic sentiments.

The statement read: “CSCHEI demands justice for the victims of this heinous act and calls for a concerted effort to address the root causes of these conflicts.”

“We can not continue to allow insecurity to thrive in our nation, and it is time for action to ensure that all Nigerians can live in peace and safety.”

“To address the root causes of insecurity, CSCHEI recommends the following:

Community Engagement: There is a need for community engagement and dialogue to address the underlying issues that fuel these conflicts. Establishment of a National Counter-Terrorism Agency: Nigeria should establish a national counter-terrorism agency that will be responsible for coordinating all counter-terrorism efforts in the country.” Working with Civil Society Organizations to strengthen the intelligence gathering and social mobilization Improving Border Security through Technology : Nigeria should strengthen its border security to prevent the infiltration of terrorists and other criminal elements. This can be achieved by deploying modern technology such as biometric scanners, installing border fences, and increasing patrols along the borders. Collaboration between Government and Civil Society Organizations to Promote Dialogues and Reconciliation: The Nigerian government should promote dialogue and reconciliation between different ethnic and religious groups to address the root causes of conflicts. Empower the Intelligences and Strengthening the Judicial System. International Cooperation: The Nigerian government should work closely with international partners to address security threats. This includes sharing intelligence, collaborating on counter-terrorism efforts, and participating in international peacekeeping missions.

“In conclusion, Federal Government should adopt a comprehensive approach to addressing security threats, including strengthening law enforcement agencies, improving intelligence gathering, and promoting dialogue and reconciliation between different ethnic and religious groups.”

“The Government should address social inequality by implementing policies that promote social justice and equity. Frankly speaking, the attack on communities in Plateau State is a reminder of the re- architecture and re- engineering of our security systems in Nigeria.”

“It is unacceptable that innocent lives are being lost due to ethnic sentiments, and there can’t be development where insecurity is the order of the day.”

“CSCHEI demands justice for the victims and calls for a concerted effort to address the root causes of these conflicts. We can not continue to allow insecurity to thrive in our Nation.”

“Time has come for every Nigerians support this Government directly or indirectly to support this Government in order to solve our security challenges once and for all.”

“Mr. President should be aware that his Hope Agenda will be threatening if the security challenges are not fixed quickly,” the statement concluded.