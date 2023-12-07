 Insecurity: Army seeks more funding

***AsksNASS To Remove Army From Envelope Budgetting System

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Nigerian Army has called on the National Assembly to increase its funding in order to nip in the bud, incessant cases of insecurity in the country, just as it has urged the lawmakers to ensure that the Federal Government removes it from the envelope system of funding.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central led Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Army, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja who asked that Army should be removed from the Envelope system of Budget, explained that the system has continued to encourage gross under funding of the Army to perform optimally in line with its constitutional duties.

According to him, this would bring efficiency and the required manpower, including the expansion of the theater of operations of the army.

The Chief of Army Staff who urged the National Assembly to facilitate the passage of the Armed forces Trust fund bill before the end of 10th Assembly, also called on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Armed Forces support trust fund bill before the expiration of the present 10th National Assembly.

General Lagbaja who noted that Army and other services of the Nigerian Army forces will benefit from the passage of the bill through Improved Funding, reiterated that the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on the 3rd of December is a regrettable error with assurance that mistakes of such will not happen again.

The Committee observed a minute silence, after which the COAS again expressed regrets over the Kaduna accidental drone bombing, describing it as an error.

Calling for sober reflection, the joint committee assured that investigations are ongoing to unravel the true situation of the matter, while also observing that the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian army should be given topmost priority in the budget to ensure the army effectively tackles the nation’s security challenges.

In his remarks, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yaradua who assured the committee would be transparent in scrutinizing the Army 2024 Budget, however comended the Army Chief for taking responsibility for the unfortunate incident in Kaduna state, while reinterating that the investigation already started will get to the root of the matter

The Senate, the Army Chief and others however observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the Kaduna Incidence that led to the loss of several lives

The Army Chief Also presented a budget of N787.2 Billion for 2024 Fiscal year , personal cost at N647.5billion, Over head cost of N31.6Billion and capital Expenditure of N107.9Billion. That of 2023 was N665.1 Billion.