December 7, 2023

 Insecurity: Army seeks more funding

***AsksNASS  To Remove Army  From Envelope Budgetting System

By Henry  Umoru 

ABUJA- THE Nigerian Army has called on the National  Assembly to increase  its funding in order to nip in the bud, incessant cases of insecurity  in the  country, just as it has urged the lawmakers  to ensure that  the Federal Government removes  it from the  envelope system of funding.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared  before the Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC,  Katsina Central  led Joint Senate  and House  of  Representatives  Committee  on Army, the  Chief of Army Staff,  Lieutenant General  Taoreed Lagbaja who asked that Army should be  removed from the Envelope system of Budget, explained that the system has continued to encourage gross under funding of the Army to perform optimally in line with  its constitutional duties.

According to him, this would bring efficiency and the required manpower, including the expansion of the theater of operations of the army.

The Chief of Army  Staff who  urged the National Assembly to facilitate the passage of the Armed forces Trust fund bill before the end of 10th Assembly, also  called  on the National Assembly to expedite the   passage of the Armed Forces support trust fund bill before the expiration  of the present  10th National Assembly.

General Lagbaja who noted that  Army and other services of the Nigerian Army forces will benefit from the passage of the bill through Improved Funding,  reiterated  that the  accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on  the 3rd of December is a regrettable error  with  assurance that mistakes of such  will not happen again. 

The Committee observed a minute silence, after which the COAS again expressed regrets over the Kaduna accidental drone bombing, describing it as an error.

 

Calling for sober reflection, the joint committee assured that investigations are ongoing to unravel the true situation of the matter, while also observing that the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian army should be given topmost priority in the budget to ensure the army effectively tackles the nation’s security challenges.

In his remarks,  Chairman, Senate Committee on Army,  Abdulaziz Yaradua who assured the committee would be  transparent in scrutinizing the Army 2024 Budget, however comended the Army Chief for taking responsibility for  the unfortunate incident in Kaduna state, while  reinterating that the investigation  already started will get to the root of the matter

The Senate, the Army Chief  and others however observed a minute silence in  honour of those who lost their lives in the Kaduna Incidence that led to the  loss of several lives 

The Army Chief Also presented a budget of N787.2 Billion  for 2024 Fiscal year , personal cost at N647.5billion, Over head cost of N31.6Billion and capital Expenditure of N107.9Billion. That of 2023 was N665.1 Billion. 

