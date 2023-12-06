Information Minister constitutes committee to finalise Nigeria’s Values Charter

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has constituted a committee to finalise Nigeria’s Values Charter.

This is contained in the statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry, Mr Suleiman Haruna on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Values Charter embodies a social contract between the country and its citizens.

“It will serve as a blueprint and policy for a national value system, defining us as Nigerians and undergirding our personality as citizens.

“The committee, which has two weeks to submit its report include Dr Muhammed Auwal-Haruna as Chairman, Dr Biodun Adeniyi as Deputy Chairman.

“Other members are Dr Otive Igbuzor, Dr Emma Agu, Dr Grace Awoleye, Dr Monday Philip, Dr Tunji Azeez, Dr Naima Aminu and Nkechi Ali Balogun

“However, Mrs Theresa Nnalue, Director of Orientation and Behavioural Modification of the National Orientation Agency will coordinate the committee,” he said.

He explained that the new policy, to be unveil in early 2024 by President Bola Tinubu, consists of the Nigerian Promise and the Citizen Codes, which have seven pillars each.

The Minister added that the government intends to incorporate these values into formal, informal, and vocational educational policies.

“It is common practice for countries to define their core values and institute policies to transmit a shared value system among the citizens.

“This would, in the case of Nigeria, help citizens evolve into united people with shared aspirations, a sense of nationalism and pride.

“Despite the Constitutional provision on national values, Nigeria has not implemented a definitive core value system for its citizens.

“As a country of diverse ethnic and cultural values, evolving into a unified nation without a unifying value system has been challenging,” Idris said