Influencer Ave, new podcast series hits the airwaves

By Benjamin Njoku

A new podcast series, ‘Influencer Ave’ has hit the airwaves. Powered by The Arkerson Agency, an impactful micro and nano influencer Management Agency, ‘Influencer Ave’ aims to explore the Influencer industry in Nigeria as a whole, empower the next generation of influencers, shed more positive light on the industry and explore the benefits of influencer marketing for brands and businesses alike.

Shedding more light on the new podcast series, Uju Obiejesi, spokesperson of The Arkerson Agency described ‘Influencer Ave’ as the foremost platform for influencers in Nigeria, noting that it provides an avenue for young and established players in the industry to share their experiences, challenges and aspirations for the emerging industry.

According to her, many facets of influencer marketing in Nigeria remain untapped and the new podcast will shine a light on those areas, further uncovering more revenue-generating sectors of influencer marketing.

“Influencer marketing in Nigeria has gained significant traction in recent years and many brands, big and small, have benefitted and continue to benefit from Influencer marketing. It’s important for brands to understand the local culture and preferences to effectively harness the power of influencer marketing in the Nigerian market,” she said.

Hosted by influencers Muna Ikejiaku, Valerie Egbuniwe and Joba Oguntola. Featuring micro and macro influencers guests like Adeola C Adeyemi, (Diiadem), Ayoyinka Abolarin, Amy Okoli, Kamsi Nnamani, Angel Anosike, etc, and industry experts like Chuka Obi and Ajose Sehindemi.

The Arkersons Agency is a leading influencer management Agency which launched its operations in Nigeria with glitz and glam as it hosted a bunch of social media influencers in Lagos, Nigeria. The event doubled as a meet-and-greet session with key industry stakeholders and served as a tete-a-tete session with the invited influencers.

‘Influencer Ave’ is sponsored by LCN Cafe by Boardroom and Nescafé.