Inflation , Exchange rate to decline in 2024 – CBN

***Projects less revenue from oil exports in the fiscal year

***Declares N18.804billion as total trade balance in Q3 of 2023

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Olayemi Cardoso has told the National Assembly that the soaring Inflation and Exchange Rates will drastically decline in 2024.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Tokunbo Abiru, APC, Lagos East led Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, the CBN Governor declared a projected less revenue from oil exports in the fiscal year.

Cardoso also said that total trade from Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market ( NFEM) stood at N18.804billion in the third quarter ( Q3) of 2023.

The CBN Governor also explained to members of the joint committee from both chambers of the National Assembly , that outlook for domestic economy in Nigeria for 2024 is very positive as both the Inflation and Exchange rates , would withstand fluctuating pressures on them and get stabilized .

The Governor of the Apex Bank said, “The outlook for the domestic economy remains positive and expected to maintain the positive trajectory for 2024 .

” Inflation pressures may persist in the short – term but is expected to decline in 2024. Exchange rate pressures are also expected to reduce significantly with the smooth functioning of foreign exchange market.”

The Governor informed the committee members that the unification of the exchange rate windows in June 2023, has ushered in a new approach to the management of the exchange rate , aimed at reducing arbitrage , rent seeking behaviour and speculation in the market.

He said, “The policy aims at creating a market where the demand and supply of foreign exchange determines the exchange rate .

” The premium has narrowed and our focus on increasing the autonomous FX supply , would lead to more stability and further narrowing of the premium .

” Total Trade in the third quarter of 2023 , stood at N18.804.68billion . Exports were valued at N10.346.60billion while total imports stood at N8.457.68billion . This represents positive trade balance , which would lead to increase of the external reserves.”

Cardoso who noted that due to domestic prevailing factors , less revenues , would be earned from oil exports in 2024, said : ” We expect less revenue from oil exports due to the production limit of 1.78mbpd in 2024 . OPEC approved quota for Nigeria is 1.8mbpd , which is higher than the 2024 budget assumption.

” However , the country ‘s production has been below these thresholds . The budget benchmark for 2023 was 1.69mbpd , but the highest level of production during the year , was about 1.35mbpd in Q3 of 2023.

” The reasons for the underperformance of the oil production target , include , crude oil theft and pipeline vandalization , production shut – ins and divestments by major oil companies “.

Earlier before the CBN Governor’s presentation , the Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Tokunbo Abiru , said that the interactive session was organized for statutory briefing by CBN in line with extant laws .

In his remarks, the co – Chairman of the committee , Hon Bahir Bello El-Rufai commended the CBN governor and the entire management team on measures being put in place to stabilise the economy generally.