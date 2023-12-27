INEC orders four directors to go on retirement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked four of its directors to go on retirement.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the the electoral body, the retirement was in accordance with the circular on the eight-year tenure policy for directors in the public service.

The INEC commiosioner, however, did not give the names of the affected directors.

He said while two of them served as Heads of department at the Commission headquarters in Abuja, the other two served as Administrative Secretaries in the states.

Olumekun said those in the medical cadre were exempted from the directive.

The statement reads, “Following the Federal Government Circular HSCF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37 issued on 27th July 2023, the Commission has approved the implementation of a policy mandating all Directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

“As per this directive, four Directors of the Commission will proceed on terminal leave. Two of them serve as Heads of Departments at the National Headquarters, while the other two are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in our State offices.

“However, it’s important to note that Clinical Officers in the medical cadre are exempt from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31 dated 7th September 2023. The Commission wishes the affected Directors the best as they retire from service.”