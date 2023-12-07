INEC expresses preparedness for court-ordered rerun in Saki-West constituency

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will soon conduct the rerun election in two polling units in Saki West State Constituency, as ordered by Court of Appeal.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella, stated this on Thursday in an interview with Newsmen on the sidelines of the 2023 Annual Christmas Carol, organised by INEC in the state.

The programme, with the theme: ‘Wonderful God in Time of Challenge,” was held at the commission’s state headquarters in Ibadan.

According to Tella, the recent ruling of the court of appeal has necessitated the commission’s preparedness for the rerun, owing to the margin of lead during the last election.

“As we speak, INEC has come to the conclusion that election is going to be re-conducted in two registration areas (RAs) and two polling units in Saki West constituency,” he stated.

Though the REC said that the date for the rerun had not been fixed, he, however, assured the electorate in the affected polling units and the general public that it would hold within 90 days, as ordered by the court.

Recalls that the appellate court had sacked the lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr Shittu Ibrahim of All Progressives Congress (APC) who was declared winner of the election held on March 18.

The court had upheld the Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Julius Okedoyin, who challenged Ibrahim’s declaration as winner by INEC.

The affected polling units are: Ward 6, Unit 7 and Ward 11, Unit 19 in Saki West.

The REC seized the opportunity of the Christmas carol to urge all Christian staff members of the commission to imbibe the spirit of the season in their respective lives.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Gideon Oyeleke, reminded Nigerians that while many were grappling with challenges of life, others might be celebrating.

Oyeleke urged Christians to show love to the needy, adding that those in positions of authority should also have the fear of God.

He enjoined Nigerians to be submissive to the authority and continue to pray for the country.

Highlights of the event were reading of the nine bible lessons and special songs rendered by INEC, Nigerian Correctional Services and NSCDC choirs.