Indigenous business owners in Lagos for mentor challenge

By Adesina Wahab

Owners of indigenous brands in the country are meeting in Lagos to gain insight on practical business strategies needed to scale up their operations.

Their meeting is coming under the auspices of Mentor-Matchup Challenge and it is the fifth edition of the event.

Among those listed to speak at the event is Julius Rone, the Managing Director /CEO, UTM Offshore Limited. The event started today.

The challenge is to set to promote indigenous industries with the aim of giving attendees insights on practical business strategies required to scale up their operations, give visibility to indigenous brands through the local content exhibition and ultimately help participants achieve personal/organisational objectives.

The event will also bring together active players who promote local content, capacity building and local production in key sectors of the economy.

This year’s event will feature 30 speakers, 300 delegates, 30 exhibitors, two keynote speeches, and five panel discussions across six key sectors including energy, agribusiness, trade and retail, manufacturing, logistics and creative industry.

Some of others confirmed speakers that will join Mr. Rone, include Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies; Cecilia Umoren, Executive Chairman, Millennium Oil & Gas; Ejike Egbuagu, CEO of Moneda Invest; Michel Ussene, Chairman of Mitra Energy; Rabiu Umar, Group Sales and Marketing Director, Dangote Plc; among others.

Also, UTM Offshore Limited is one of the major sponsors of the challenge with winner going home with $10,000.

Recently, the businessman has been at the forefront of mentoring, developing and orientation of Nigeria’s youths.