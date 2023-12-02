India’s PM concludes G20 presidency with call for new multilateralism

Indian PM, Narendra Modi

By Victoria Ojeme

India today concluded its year-long presidency of the G20, the premier forum for international economic cooperation, with a call for a new multilateralism that is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive.

In a speech marking the end of India’s presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world needs a new multilateralism that is fit for the 21st century, one that can address the complex challenges that we face today, such as climate change, poverty, and inequality.

“The old multilateralism is no longer fit for purpose,” Modi said. “It is time for a new multilateralism that is more representative, more responsive, and more effective.”

India’s presidency of the G20 was focused on three key priorities: inclusive development, climate action, and women’s empowerment.

On inclusive development, India made significant progress on issues such as digital inclusion, financial inclusion, and sustainable development. India also launched the “Voice of the Global South Summit,” a first-of-its-kind initiative that brought together leaders from developing countries to discuss their priorities.

On climate action, India made a number of commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy. India also launched the “Green Development Pact,” a roadmap for creating a more sustainable future.

India’s presidency focused on inclusivity both on the global stage and domestically. The inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member expanded the G20 to include 55 African nations, fostering a more comprehensive dialogue on global challenges.

The ‘Voice of the Global South Summit,’ initiated by India, marked a paradigm shift in multilateralism, bringing the concerns of developing nations to the forefront of international discourse.

Domestically, India’s approach to G20 became a People’s Presidency, involving 1.4 billion citizens through “Jan Bhagidari” (people’s participation) events. This approach aligned with the broader developmental aims of the G20, ensuring that international attention was directed toward overarching goals.

On women’s empowerment, India made a number of commitments to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. India also launched the “Women20” engagement group, which will focus on advancing women’s economic empowerment.

Modi said that India’s presidency of the G20 had been a success.

“We have made significant progress on a number of important issues,” Modi said. “We have also shown that the world can come together to address our common challenges.”

India’s presidency of the G20 comes to an end as the world faces a number of complex challenges, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change. However, Modi said that he is confident that the world can overcome these challenges if it works together.

“The world needs a new multilateralism,” Modi said. “And I believe that India has shown the way forward.”