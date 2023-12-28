Increasing women’s political representation ‘ll curb violence against girl child – Anyanwu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

In a bid to curb violence against women and the girl child, the Nigerian Government has been told to invest in comprehensive research endeavours to systematically gauge the impact of women’s participation in decision making and peace building.

The government was also urged to focus on increasing women’s political representation through strategic constitutional means.

The advice was given by Ndidi Anyanwu, a policy and research consultant at Nextie in the weekly highlights on non-state actors’ contributions in addressing Violence Against Women and Girls, VAWG, and enhancing women’s role in peace building in Nigeria.

According to the report, violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive and persistent human rights violations. It transcends geographical boundaries and manifests in various forms, including physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse.

To stop the violence against the female gender, it was recommended that, “The Nigerian government needs to continue to increase awareness and education on the causes and consequences of VAWG and the rights, roles, and contributions of women in peacebuilding.

“The Nigerian government should actively collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The government should invest in comprehensive research endeavours to systematically gauge the impact of women’s participation in decision-making and peacebuilding efforts.

“There is a need to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks that protect and support women from VAW and enable and enhance women’s participation and leadership in peacebuilding.

“There is a need for long-term commitment from the government, civil society, and other stakeholders to achieve lasting change.

“The Nigerian government should focus on increasing women’s political representation through strategic constitutional means.”

The report also said that the government, especially through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), should continue raising awareness and education on the causes and consequences of VAWG and the rights, roles, and contributions of women in peacebuilding.

It further advised that there should be constant engagement and sensitization of different stakeholders, such as men, boys, religious leaders, traditional leaders, community leaders, and security personnel through various means, such as media, campaigns, workshops, and dialogues.

It is also said that it is important that such awareness is scaled down to schools to ensure that generations are empowered with the knowledge to protect themselves from peer pressure and potential abuse.

The Nigerian government was told to actively collaborate with non-governmental organizations, NGOs, particularly NGOs that are dedicated to women’s empowerment, peacebuilding, and gender equality.