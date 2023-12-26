Incessant attacks on footballers, TradeSafe call for improved security at Onikan Stadium

Crowd at A Day of Tributes event for Late Lateef Kayode Jakande, LKJ, first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, at Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium.

By Godwin Oritse

The management of TradeSafe Sport Football Club has called on the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) to beef up security at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan Lagos following an attack on its players by thugs allegedly hired by Ikorodu City Football Club.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Lagos, the Team Manager of TradeSafe Sport Football Club, Mr. John Hamilton said the attack happened immediately after matchday 6 of the Nigeria National League match with Ikorodu City FC.

According to Mr. John Hamilton, “We need the authorities to beef up adequate security during matches at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan Lagos.

“Our players and fans were attacked on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan Lagos.

We cannot continue to endure such attacks because that stadium is our home stadium where we play our home matches.

“I condemn in totality the attack on our team by Ikorodu City FC hired thugs.

This singular act by Ikorodu City FC is condemnable and shameful to the Lagos football family.

“The horrible incident happened to the team and fans as the match between Ikorodu City FC ended

“Our team and fans were attacked with dangerous weapons by the Ikorodu United thugs, and the bus conveying our players was vandalized.

“Also, our team supporters club President Mr. Joseph Junior was beaten and seriously injured while other club officials including players were attacked in the dressing room.”

The Tradesafe Football Club Team Manager noted that it took the intervention of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to calm the situation.

“We want the Lagos State football Association to handle critically security concerns inorder to avert future attacks,” Mr. Hamilton added