In Africa’s changing narrative, I unveil stories, pains, triumphs – Ndukwu

By Chris Onuoha

Renowned travel expert and tourism influencer, Steven Ndukwu have taken up the mantle of reshaping Africa’s narrative. In this compelling narratives, Ndukwu aims to challenge stereotypes and unveil the continent’s diverse facets through compelling visuals.

With over 50 million views and 600,000 followers, aimed to challenge stereotypes, his pursuit stems from a desire to showcase Africa’s beauty and opulence often overshadowed by prevalent misconceptions.

Ndukwu noted that, “In a global age fueled by stories, the narrative of Africa is undergoing a seismic shift—a journey marked by both triumphs and challenges.”

According to him, “The concept of a “single story,” coined by renowned Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie, reflects on the dangers of reducing diverse cultures and experiences to a singular, often incomplete narrative. Adichie emphasized that stereotypes emerge from this incomplete story, framing it as the only truth.

“This transformation is rooted in the continent’s quest to reclaim its narratives. Africa, armed with generations of storytelling heritage, is reshaping its portrayal and global perception. Recognizing the potency of narratives, the continent is leveraging storytelling prowess to redefine its identity and representation, as per a Forbes report.”

Continuing, he said, “Fueling this narrative shift is the burgeoning tourism and travel sector, forecasted to inject a staggering $168 billion into Africa’s economy over the next decade.

“The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) report, in collaboration with VFS Global, forecasts this substantial contribution to generate over 18 million jobs. This projection hinges on policies aimed at driving an annualized growth of 6.5%, propelling the sector’s contribution beyond $350 billion,” he added.

Citing the words of Ras Mutabaruka, he noted, “Echoing this sentiment, Ras Mutabaruka, founder of The African Perspective, emphasizes the need for nuanced storytelling that portrays Africa’s multifaceted reality. He advocates for storytelling traditions rooted in oral, communal, and parabolic narratives, distinct from Western directness.

“However, rewriting Africa’s narrative comes with its share of challenges. Among these is the staggering cost of intra-African travel, where flight prices often outweigh international flights. Reports reveal that flying between African countries can cost significantly more and involve longer travel times than journeys to other continents.

“Moreover, the perceptions attached to some African passports and nationalities hinder seamless travel and business opportunities. Stereotypes and fluctuations in currency value further compound these challenges, impacting travel logistics and global collaborations.”

Ndukwu was of the opinion that despite the challenges, positive changes is inevitable.

“Amid these hurdles, positive changes emerge. Leaders like President Paul Kagame of Rwanda champion visa-free travel for Africans, fostering continental integration and boosting tourism. Similarly, Ghana’s visa-on-arrival initiative aligns with efforts to engage the African diaspora and position the country as an inviting destination.

“Notably, the impact of storytelling on tourism is evident in South Africa’s surge in visitors from Saudi Arabia. Efforts to make destinations more inclusive for Muslim travellers have led to a substantial increase in flight searches and hotel bookings, showcasing the potential of strategic storytelling in boosting tourism.”

For individuals like Steven Ndukwu, the journey continues with aspirations to expand his storytelling through documentaries and educational initiatives. He envisions an academy that nurtures storytellers to amplify Africa’s diverse narratives and erase preconceived notions.

In the quest for travelers exploring Africa, the call is to embrace objectivity, discover the continent’s multifaceted nature, and contribute positively to the evolving narrative. The vision is to celebrate Africa’s richness, learn, evolve, and debunk stereotypes—one story at a time.