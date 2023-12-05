Improved security will command more Japanese investment in Nigeria — Envoy

By Victoria Ojeme, Elizabeth Osayande & Blessing Lawal

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has stated that improved security in the country will equate to more investments from his country.

Kazuyoshi disclosed at the closing ceremony of a two-week Anti-Piracy and Prevention of Maritime Crimes Course 5/2023 training in Lagos, organised by United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in partnership with Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, MLAILPKC, and the Government of Japan organised, that had 30 military and para-military personnel as graduates.

The Japanese Amb. to Nigeria who commended the Nigerian government over improvement in the fight against piracy, thanked UNDP and MLAILPKC, for facilitating the training.

According to him: “The Gulf of Guinea is an important trade route in West Africa, and by extension, maritime security there is important for improving trade relations between Japan and West Africa.

“The GoG has been considered a global unsecured route. However, since 2021, the security situation has greatly improved.

“I would like to thank the Nigerian government, Nigerian military, Nigerian Maritime and Security Agency, including other stakeholders for their continuous effort in fighting piracy to the barest minimum. This improved security has increased the interest of Japanese companies in West Africa. As Nigeria and West Africa as a whole become more stable, more Japanese companies will invest in the region.

“Again, the Government of Japan is committed to contributing to the security of West Africa and to protecting people’s lives through a variety of measures including capacity building for personnel in checking maritime crimes. We, together with international partners such as UNDP will continue to contribute to preserve the security in the GoG for better livelihood of the African people and economic growth and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the Commandant, MLAILPKC, Brig.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu said that MLAILPKC as a centre of excellence has a mission to deliver realistic and qualitative training on leadership and peace security operations.

He added that MLAILPKC established in 2004, has continued to develop the capacity to develop leadership training as well as combined individual training on UN courses.

“The centre has since 2021 started developing capacity in maritime-related courses towards enhancing our visibility as a nation that can provide the maritime staff and contingents in future UN operations.

“Participants received prerequisites and realistic training on countering piracy and they can now jointly develop intervention efforts against maritime piracy in conjunction with other agencies.

“We are therefore grateful to the Government of Japan and UNDP as partners that provide funding and technical support for the centres UN maritime security package,” the Commandant said.

In his speech, the Chief Of Training Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sanni Mohammed said that the Nigerian Army appreciated the cooperation and support of the Government of Japan and the UNDP to the MLAILPKC.

Mohammed was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Signals, Maj.-Gen. Philip Ilodibia.

Mohammed said that the training was in line with one of the strategic objectives of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja’s command philosophy.

He said that the COAS philosophy sought to transform Nigerian Army training institutions like the MLAILPKC into world-class citadels of learning and character development.

“This training is a testament to the cordial relations and international cooperation that exists between Japan and Nigeria.

“I am delighted to see that the centre has sustained its international collaborations with national and institutional partners towards delivering training in specialised areas of leadership and peacekeeping.

“The programme has also allowed for the development of courses that draw participation for the economic community of the West African States and other Gulf of Guinea countries,” the army chief said.