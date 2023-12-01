Impeachment: Why we withdrew case against deputy governor — Ondo lawmakers

Aiyedatiwa

•Say decision was in interest of peace

•Akeredolu’s signature not forged —Govt

•Aiyedatiwa presides over Exco meeting

•We’ve embraced peace —Exco members

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

THE Ondo State House of Assembly, led by its Speaker, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, yesterday, withdrew an appeal they lodged against the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who faced impeachment threat over his alleged acts of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers, through their team of lawyers, led by Dr. Remi Peter, told the appellate court that their decision to terminate further proceedings in the matter was “in the interest of peace.

“My lords, the parties in this matter have found a political solution to their problems.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Appellants, we are here to withdraw this appeal.

“The instruction to this effect was given to us yesterday and we have filed this morning the notice of withdrawal.

“In the interest of peace, we seek to withdraw this appeal,” counsel for the Appellants added.

His application to withdraw the appeal was not opposed by the lawyer that represented the Deputy Governor, Mr A.A. Adewusi, who confirmed that he was served with all the necessary processes to that effect.

Likewise, all the other Respondents in the matter, including the Department of State Services, DSS, which was represented by Mr I. Awo, said they were not opposed to the peace moves and withdrew the appeal.

Consequently, a three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, accordingly dismissed the appeal.

“This appeal, having been withdrawn, is hereby dismissed,” Justice Tsammani held.

Recall that the lawmakers had approached the appellate court to challenge an interim injunction, issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which restrained them from impeaching the deputy governor from office for allegedly engaging in actions they said were tantamount to misconduct.

The lawmakers equally asked the trial Judge, Emeka Nwite, to vacate the order he made against them on September 26, which was based on an exparte application and an affidavit of urgency that was filed before the high court by Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa presides over Exco meeting

Meanwhile, three months after political logjam in the state, the Deputy Governor, yesterday, presided over the state Executive Council meeting.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting held in Akure, the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said they have embraced peace and abided with the resolutions reached with President Bola Tinubu.

Ademola-Olateju denied allegations that Governor Akeredolu’s signature was being forged by certain persons to loot the state treasury.

Making clafirications over the issue, Ademola-Olateju said: “The Governor still attends to files.Two documents surfaced online with different signatures purportedly belonging to Governor Akeredolu.

“Nobody is forging Mr Governor’s signature. The two files I sent to Governor Akeredolu were approved and returned.”

On the issues discussed at the meeting, the commissioner said: “Other issues discussed at the meeting, was the issue of the resolutions of the crisis which was reached at the meeting of the gladiators with President Bola Tinubu last Friday in Abuja.

“We discussed the issue of the key decision (resolutions reached at the meeting with the President) that there must be peace, that the status quo must remain, that there would be no dissolution of the exco members, that the deputy governor should write an undated letter of resignation, that the House of Assembly must not be tampared with, that the party executive must remain. We all agree to embrace peace.

“Among other decisions made at the meeting, the commissioner said was the issue of distribution of palliatives to the people of the state. She confirmed that 1, 200 bags of rice had been distributed to the people at each of the 18 local government areas of the state while the local governments with larger population got more.

“In the second tranche of the palliatives, we have distributed garri, beans and other local foodstuffs perculliar to the people of the state. Pensioners have been receiving N10,000 since August.

“Agreement has been reached with the labour. We would start paying the N35,000 wage allowance as from this month.”