Imo PDP Chairman suspended

By Chinonso Alozie

The Chairman of the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Ugwu, has been suspended from the party.

This was made known to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday, in a statement by the state secretary of the party, Njaka Duruiheoma.

Some of the reasons they alleged include that Ugwu, failed to summon meeting of state working committee since August, 2023. Also, he was said to have refused to participate in the 2023 Imo state governorship campaign of the party.

According to the resolution of the Party on the suspension of the PDP party chairman, they said: “His suspension followed a motion moved by the PDP Chairman of Ohaji Egbema local government area and Chairman of all PDP Chairmen in the state, Hon Emeka Alihe, seconded by the PDP Chairman of Owerri Municipal, Hon Godspower Apollos and adopted by no fewer than 18 other Local Government Chairmen as well as members of the State Executive Committee (SEC).

“Majority Resolution of Members of the State Executive Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, Imo state Chapter at Its Meeting Held on 24/10/2023, Passing Vote of No Confidence/Suspending Engr Charles Ugwu from Office Immediately as the Chairman, Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Hon. Emeka Alihe, introducing the motion calling for the immediate suspension of Engr. Charles Ugwu from office drew the State Executive Committee’s attention to the fact that he has it on good authority that since August, 2023, Engr. Charles Ugwu has failed to summon meeting of the State Working Committee contrary to the provisions of S. 21 (3) of the Party Constitution.”

“Engr. Charles Ugwu without any reason or justifiable reason failed to attend any of the thank you tours embarked upon by the Governorship candidate of the

party to the 27 L.G.A of Imo State including that of Owerri Municipal Council that was done at the State Secretariat of this party contrary to S. 58(i) (e) of the Party Constitution not withstanding that he was duly notified of the tour.”

“He went on to draw the committee’s attention to the fact that Engr. Charles Ugwu despite due information by the state Campaign Council has failed to attend any of the Local Government campaign rallies embarked on so far by the party contrary to S. 58(i) (e) of the Party Constitution.”

Meanwhile, the zonal Chairman of the party in Okigwe zone, (Imo North Senatorial district) Mr. Chidi Dike has taken over as Interim state Chairman of the party.