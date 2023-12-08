Immortalise Kokori for role in Nigeria’s democracy, Emerhor tells FG

Kokori

By Paul Olayemi

The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, has commiserated with the family of the late former Secretary General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, over the passage of the octogenarian.

Chief Kokori, an elder statesman and a founding chieftain of APC, died at a Warri hospital on Thursday.

But Emerhor, a renowned banker and politician, while reacting to the passage of Chief Kokori, described the former NUPENG scribe as being pivotal to the returning of Nigeria to democracy.

Emerhor in a statement on Friday noted that the death of Chief Kokori is a great loss to Nigeria’s democracy considering his personal sacrifice against the then-military junta to return the country to civilian government.

He, however, called on the President Bola Tinubu-led APC government to immortalise the former labour leader for his role in ensuring that the country return to democratic rule.

The APC leader stated that despite Kokori’s incarceration by the then military government, the iconic labour leader remained consistent in his fight for the democracy which all Nigerians are currently enjoying.

Emerhor further posited that the feats achieved by Chief Kokori, especially in the June 12 struggle will remained ever-green and appealed to President Tinubu to immortalize the elder statesman.

“I am pained to receive the sad news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s active participants in June 12 struggle. Papa Kokori sacrificed so much for the current democracy we are all enjoying. He fought at the detriment of his family and personal comfort for the return of civilian rule.

“Chief Kokori also made valuable contributions to the formation and growth of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC). For his likes, APC today has a strong footing in Delta State and other parts of Nigeria.

“His contributions to the development of our democracy will be well remembered. To this end, I appeal to our esteemed leader and President of our Nation, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to immortalise him. Immortalising Chief Kokori is a way of commending him for his role in returning Nigeria to Democracy.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the King and people of Agbon Kingdom and all lovers of Democracy for the passage of our relentless fighter of a better Nigeria”, the statement partly read.