Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim felicitates Akpabio at 61

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has congratulated the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio as he marked his 61st birthday.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Minister described Akpabio as an inspiring leader who is wisdom personified, patriotic and has contributed in no small way to the unity on Nigeria despite her diversities.

She added that his leadership has not only shaped legislation but has also contributed to the progress and well-being of the society.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of myself and the Ministry of Police Affairs, I, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim fsi, extend my warmest wishes to you and your family on your 61st birth anniversary.

“Your leadership in the Senate has been inspiring, and your commitment to public service is truly commendable. As the Senate President, you have demonstrated wisdom, integrity, and dedication to the betterment of our nation. Your ability to navigate the complexities of governance with grace and determination is truly admirable.

“May the year ahead be filled with accomplishments, fulfilling moments, and continued success in all your endeavors. Your resilience and vision are guiding lights, and I am confident that your leadership will lead us to a brighter future.”

Godswill Akpabio was a former two terms Governor of Akwa Ibom State, former Minister of Niger Delta and current Senate President.