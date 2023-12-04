I’m the face of APGA, I hold the ‘Offor’ – Umeadi

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the last presidential election in Nigeria, Prof. Peter Umeadi, Monday said that he holds the traditional symbol of authority, also known in Igbo parlance as ‘Ofor Stick’ of the APGA in Nigeria.

He also said that he is the face of APGA in Nigeria, having contested the last presidential election and won votes in all the Wards and Local Government Areas across the country.

Prof. Umeadi said this while responding to the speech by members of Ikemba Front, a political support group for the governorship ambition of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who was received weekend with senator Uche Ekwunife, by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra State chapter.

Member of Ikemba Front, had visited Prof. Umadi at his Agukwu Nri town, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, to thank him for always standing for the name of Ndigbo, while in the Judiciary and also contesting for the last presidential election when other notable Igbo people chickened out of the race.

National Leader of Ikemba Front, Sir Arinzechukwu Awogu, had while making a speech during their visit, described, Prof. Umeadi, who was also a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, as National Leader of APGA, having achieved the feat only late former leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, achieved, by single handedly financing and contesting the presidential election under APGA.

Awogu who is the former National Coordinator of Soludo Support Group, SSG, before he and his members dumped SSG and formed Ikemba Front, also contested the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat for APGA in the last general election, thanked Prof. Umadi for not withdrawing from the presidential race even when his party allegedly openly supported the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the presidential race.

According to Awaogu, “We were all in APGA, i was Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, I also contested for the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat under APGA, your were our presidential candidate in that general election and we saw how APGA after electing you as it’s flag bearer dumped you and supported the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar during that election.”

“Our former party conspired and never had you in any of the bill boards or posters of the party candidates contesting for any position in the State and National Assembly, it was a deliberate plan to frustrate you for reason best known to leaders of the party.

“However as the national leader of the party, you stood your grounds, personally finance and contested for the presidential race when many thought you will chicken out of the race. That makes you the national leader of the party you are, you repeated what only late national leader of APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu did, and that is why we have come today to thank and show you solidarity.

“We also came to inform you that we have left SSG and joined Ikemba Front, a support group that is working for Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s governorship ambition. We will continue to support you to fight for what whatever that will benefit Ndigbo.

“We are here to tell you that Ikemba Front, stand with you as the national leader of APGA, we want you to know that your type is rare to come by and if there is anybody Ifeanyi Ubah wants to stand by him, it is you. We also thank you for the move you made to tell President Bola Tinubu that you will not challenge his victory at the tribunal, that was commendable of you my lord.

However, responding Prof. Umeadi who is also a visiting Professor of Law in University of Nigeria Nsukka, said, ” My ambition to run for presidential election under APGA dates back to 2019 after retirement. I said on that day before former Governor Willie Obiano that I will contest under APGA, and in June 2022, I joined APGA from my Ward and contested for the party’s presidential primaries and won, and was given certificate of the party to run for the election.

“Am the face of APGA in Nigeria in Nigeria, you are right am the national leader of APGA, I hold the Ofor Stick of APGA and nobody can collect it me from me until 2027. For the first time in the presidential election after late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, APGA won votes in all the Wards across the states and Local Government in Nigeria, it was remarkable feat in single handedly achieved.

“Am the face of APGA in Nigeria, I Peter Umeadi is the face of APGA in Nigeria. I hold the ‘Ofor Stick’ of APGA, the traditional symbol of authority of APGA in Nigeria,and i will hold it until 2027. Tell Ifeanyi Uba, that you saw the Ofor stick holder of APGA.

“If you call APGA now in Nigeria the next person is Peter Umeadi. APGA got votes in all the Wards and LGAs in Nigeria during the last election. I will not leave APGA, but if it means to support Ifeanyi Uba to get what we want for APGA and Ndigbo, I will do that.

Some members of Ikemba Front in company of its National Coordinator, Sir Awogu during the visit were its National Youths Leader, Dr Charles Ebulue, Lagos State Coordinator, Dr Anthony Okeke, Diasporan Coordinator Elder Oraefo, Prof Ike Morah, Coordinator Dunukofia, Njikoka and Aniocha Zone, Dr Ikechukwu Okolo Idemili Zonal Coordinator and Ikemba Front founder Dr Chidi Okoye, who was represented.