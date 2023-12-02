I’m ready to hire  30 strong , good looking men — Afrocandy

By Benjamin Njoku

US-based soft-porn star Judith Mazagwu popularly known as Afro Candy, has announced that she’s ready to hire about 30 strong and good looking young men to join her company.

The porn-star made the big announcement via her official Instagram page Friday night.

According to her, those who are interested in being part of what she does for a living, should be ready and willing to show their faces, while she’s on a live chat with them.

She wrote: ” I am ready to sign 30 solid, strong and good looking guys to my company. Do you look the part, DM me. Let’s talk. No mask, be ready and willing to show your life.”

Recall that Afrocandy was in the country last year, where she held an audition for her yet to be shot adult movie..

She equally hinted then that she had hired a studio somewhere in Ajah area of Lagos, to serve as her production outlet.