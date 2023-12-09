I’m proud to be part of ‘Akwaba,’ 2024 AFCON theme song – Singer Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade says she is proud to be one of the artistes from across Africa to record ‘Akwaba,’ the theme song of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which means welcome in Baoule language in Ivory Coast.

Alade said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to her, the 2024 AFCON anthem features Ivorian group, Magic System and Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan.

She added that the song was produced by French producer, Dany Synthe, with the video released on Universal Music Africa.

Alade spoke on her excitement working on the project and her hopes for African football.

“Honestly, it’s an honour to represent my country in this beautiful African continent, and by so doing encourage healthy competition in a sport loved globally.

“It’s a dream come true for me to have created the official anthem for AFCON alongside other notable African artistes,” she said.

On African football, especially women football, she said: “I believe that many Africans all over the world will be watching their favorite countries at AFCON, and supporting their national teams.

“I also believe that this platform will be the spring board for many players’ careers.

“I wish them the best and honestly can’t wait for female championships around the world to get the accolades they deserve.”

Alade urged everyone to support African football and travel to Ivory Coast to witness the games or watch the games on TV.

She also said 2023 was a good year for her music, particularly because of her Grammy nomination, while also hinting that 2024 would be a year of surprises.

“2023 was a year of surprises; from Grammy nomination to creating the AFCON anthem and touring 40 countries on my Europe/USA ‘African baddie’ tour with my mother by my side.

“I also will be teasing with ‘Mamapiano’ to wrap the year, not forgetting participating in soundtrack creations of mainstream box office movies.

“2024 is undoubtedly a promising year and I cannot wait to unveil more surprises,” she said.

NAN reports that Africa’s biggest football competition will kick-off from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, 2024. (NAN)