I’m in Lagos to make it big in music, says Yungbizzy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Many people don’t know Samuel Chukwuebuka Ugochukwu widely called Yungbizzy . But we can reveal that the versatile singer has dropped many songs in the past. Currently , he is ready to drop another single that will shake the music industry.

The Afropop singer-cum songwriter and performer hails from Awo-Omamma Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, though born and raised in Cross River State.

According to him, he is working on a new project with Goldplugmanagement.

” I am working on my new single . My management will announce the official date to music buffs generally. I admire Wizkid a lot. That was the reason I was named Yungbizzy. I started music when I was a little boy. I was born in a family of five ; two boys and three girls. Everyone in my family is a musician. I always sing with my mom who loves and does music as well. I started music with K-Money as a group. We performed at many shows. I have also been recording since I was ten years of age. While with K-money, I did a couple of singles with them. We did many shows at Owerri. In fact, we used to perform at uninvited shows. I just decided that if truly I want to make it big as far as music is concerned , Lagos is the destination. That is why I am here to make it big in music. It has not been easy until I finally met @Goldplugmanagement. We have been working on my new project in order to shake the music industry” Yungbizzy said.