I’m in Lagos to make it big in music, says Yungbizzy

By Ayo Onikoyi
Many people don’t know Samuel Chukwuebuka Ugochukwu widely called Yungbizzy . But we can reveal that the versatile singer has dropped many songs in the past. Currently , he is ready to drop another single that will shake the music industry.
The Afropop singer-cum songwriter and performer hails from Awo-Omamma Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, though born and raised in Cross River State.
According to him, he is working on a new project with Goldplugmanagement.
” I am working on my new single . My management will announce the official date to music buffs generally. I admire Wizkid a lot. That was the reason I was named Yungbizzy. I started music when I was a little boy. I was born in a family of five ; two boys and three girls. Everyone in my family is a musician. I always sing with my mom who loves and does music as well. I started music with K-Money as a group. We performed at many shows. I have also been recording since I was ten years of age. While with K-money, I did a couple of singles with them. We did many shows at Owerri. In fact, we used to perform at uninvited shows. I just decided that if truly I want to make it big as far as music is concerned , Lagos is the destination. That is why I am here to make it big in music. It has not been easy until I finally met @Goldplugmanagement. We have been working on my new project in order to shake the music industry” Yungbizzy said.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.