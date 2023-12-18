I’m human, a Christian,’ Spyro reacts to outrage over performance in Lagos church

Popular Afropop singer, Spyro has reacted to netizens criticising him for his performance at a church Christmas carol.

The music star and the lead pastor of the Harvesters International Christian center, Bolaji Idowu faced backlash from Nigerians over the event.

Many Nigerians expressed disapproval with a secular musician invited to perform in church.

Reacting, he noted that he is a human like everyone and a Christian; therefore, should be allowed to participate in church activities.

The singer added he has been attending Harvesters church for over 7 years and serve in two departments there.

Spyro stressed that he is a devoted Christian who serves in a real church, regardless of his status as a celebrity.

These bloggers need to get their facts right!! Don’t let me call VDM for you oh!



Read my last post to understand what really happened



Bless https://t.co/gnj8hm1JpS — Spyro (@spyro__Official) December 18, 2023

Spyro said, “Just saw myself and pastor B has been getting dragged because I did a drama ministration I’m church 🤷🏽‍♂️

Let me make something’s very clear!!

I’ve been a member of Harvesters for well over 7 years, and I serve in two departments The clip making rounds on social media is off a drama I took part of at our annual carol service called Fantasia The Carol was completely FREE for all. The tickets were free!

👇🏼 Because I am a celebrity doesn’t make me human?? I can serve God like the rest of you naw l

So pls understand that I am Human, a Christian and I serve in a real church!!!”

Spyro rose to prominence after releasing the hit song ‘Who Is Your Guy’ in November 2022.

On March 3, the singer combined with Tiwa Savage for the remix of the song.

In April, he announced the acquisition of two houses — about five months after releasing the hit song.

Spyro has also put out tracks like ‘Billing’, ‘For You’ and ‘Funke’.

Vanguard News