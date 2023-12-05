‘I’m happy for you,’ Do2dtun tells Buchi after comedian gains ‘full access’ to children

On-air-personality, Dotun Kayode also known as Do2dtun has congratulated comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh for obtaining access to his children after a custody battle with his estranged wife’s family.

The comedian took to his Instagram account recently to share the news.

Buchi wrote, “I have been granted full access to my kids…we’re better in all things…THANK YOU EVERYONE!! The good, the bad, the ugly…Thank you, the SALAMIS, mama Azmin…Engr ISEDE #1 grandpa… Update dropping soon #eruditelawlord soon come.”

The comedian’s heartfelt announcement garnered congratulations from well-wishers in the comment section.

Dotun, who in October resumed his child custody battle with Omotayo, his ex-wife, took to the comment section of Buchi’s Instagram post to congratulate him.

The OAP said he was happy for the comedian while noting he is still on his own journey to gain access to his children.



He described the custody battle with his in-laws as “real principalities and powers” working against him.



Dotun, however, added that his “silence” does not denote that his in-laws have won.



“We thank God and I am happy for you. I am still on my journey,” he wrote.



“My own is real principalities and powers wey no reach God own. I love the fact they think my silence means they have won.



“I just dey start. Make them eat the children and I hope e go belle full them. Using kids as weapons shows you do not love the kids”.