I’m fulfilled empowering 500 Rivers youths for free – Amadi

By Rita Okoye

Rivers State youths on the 4th, 5th, and 6th of December gathered to be empowered through skill acquisition. Amadi Harry Excellent the managing director of Hamrex Properties orchestrated this remarkable initiative, hosting a free skill acquisition training session in Port Harcourt.

Amadi Harry Excellent in a statement said “Supporting the youths in their passion and aspirations in life empowers them to find solutions to challenges, drive positive change and progress in the society. I am fulfilled doing this”.

This three-day event showcased expert-led workshops on Photography, Videography, and Drone piloting, content creation, branding, facebook and Instagram ads , aiming to equip individuals with essential skills in these fields.

With an overwhelming turnout, the event witnessed the active participation of over 500 eager individuals, all enthusiastic about learning and advancing their skills.

The carefully curated workshops provided comprehensive insights and practical knowledge, ensuring that each participant gained substantial value from the training.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry professionals, learning cutting-edge techniques, industry standards, and hands-on experience in the domains of Photography, Videography, and Drone Piloting.

Hamrex Properties takes pride in fostering skill development and empowering individuals within the Port Harcourt community. The resounding success of this initiative underscores the commitment to provide accessible and impactful opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Stay tuned for more updates on future events and initiatives as Hamrex Properties continues to pave the way for skill enhancement and community development.