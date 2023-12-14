I’m first gospel house Amapiano artist in Nigeria – Mike Drimz

Gospel house Amapiano artist and gospel music minister, motivational speaker, and philanthropist Mike Drimz comes with a dynamic style of tunes with the release of his latest single, “24/7,” which is off his latest EP, “In His Presence.”

The song 24/7 is yet to be released on the 1st of January 2024, and will also be available now on all digital platforms.

The new release comes with a blend of inspiring gospel sounds fused with Amapiano and house melodies.

Born Michael Alieade Abuo, a native of Ogoja L.G.A. in Cross River State, he is a graduate of business administration from the prestigious Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, Ondo State.

After capturing hearts with hits like the pulsating “Tear Rubber” in 2018 and “Yeshua” and “Spread Love,” which feature the Multi Award-winning East African and KORA Award-winning artist Kidum Kibido” Mike Drimz’s long-awaited track ’24/7′ will showcase his electrifying energy.

Under the skilled guidance of producers like Soplain and Mix and mastered by legendary Ol. G Dan Jiggy, Mike Drimz’s new project showcases his remarkable musical versatility and his Afro-house Amapiano genre-bending capabilities.

He forges his own path, delivering a vibrant fusion of gospel afrobeats and house amapiano, all infused with uplifting lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners.

Beyond his musical talent, Mike Drimz is recognised for his unique ability to combine music with his business activities. He leverages his powerful voice and lyrical prowess through his passion for singing and spreading the gospel message to underserved communities and empowering individuals, ultimately leading them closer to faith and transforming lives.

Mike Drimz further said that it is important to fail as much as you can because failure is the stepping stone to building success. Reminiscing, he failed in so many ways; he tried so many businesses, job applications, and living in the trenches of Ajegunle, but still had high hopes of becoming the best version of himself, so his song speaks directly to the brokenhearted, to the hopeless, and to the voiceless.

Mike Drimz said is on all social media platforms and his latest song, “24/7, to be released on New Year’s Day, can be streamed a well, as he ushers you into the new year 2024 with hope and healing through his music.