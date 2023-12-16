I’m empowering real estate investors with relevant information – Lawyer, Uzoamaka Egemba

Uzoamaka Ivy Egemba, a legal practitioner, licensed member of the Advertisers Regulatory Council of Nigeria and a registered practitioner in advertising, is transforming the real estate industry with her innovative platform, Off De Plan. As a co-founder, Egemba connects investors with reliable real estate opportunities and provides independent assessments of the legal structure of a property’s titles.

In a press statement, the serial entrepreneur noted that her company is emerging as a game-changer in the Nigerian real estate landscape, offering investors peace of mind and protection against scammers and fraudulent real estate investments. Egemba’s platform works in partnership with over 480 professionals, including lawyers, licensed land surveyors, licensed estate surveyors and valuers, environmental impact analysts, and more.

“I have seen countless investors fall victim to unethical practices in the real estate market,” says Uzoamaka Ivy Egemba. “That’s why I created Off De Plan™ – to provide a platform that screens, assesses, and analyzes the seller’s claims as a third party, offering unbiased opinions to investors. We aim to save investors time and money by preventing them from falling into the traps of scammers because of Trust.”

Investing in real estate can be a daunting task, especially in Nigeria, where issues with property titles, demolitions and legal disputes are common. Off De Plan™ acts as a trusted guide for investors, providing them with third-party and unbiased information about potential properties, regardless of their location.

“Whether you’re an experienced investor or a first-time buyer, it’s essential to have access to accurate and reliable information before making any real estate investment,” urges Egemba. “Off De Plan™ offers paid sessions where investors can book a consultation with my team to gain valuable insights and guidance for their investment decisions.”

Uzoamaka Ivy Egemba is not only a trailblazing entrepreneur but also a proud wife and mother of three children. Her passion for empowering real estate investors stems from her desire to create a secure and transparent marketplace for all.