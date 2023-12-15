‘I’ll go to court,’ threatens Kano politician declared dead by party leaders

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Musa Mohammed Ali, a Kano State politician who was declared dead by his party leaders, has threatened court action.

He demanded a public apology and the withdrawal of the false death notice.

The Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, and the National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, are being accused of forwarding a fabricated death certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before the 2023 general elections.

Ali, who is alive and well, had been the ADP’s candidate for the House of Representatives for the Nasarawa Constituency in Kano State.

In a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Kano-born politician stated that he has been left ‘heartbroken, devastated, and traumatized’ by the incident.

He said the death notice affected his political campaign and led to people visiting his home to pay condolences for many months.

Ali said: “I am yet to recover from this man’s inhumanity to man and the agony it inflicted on my family, which has affected my business.

“This transactional politics, politics of deceit and politics with bitterness must stop. It is a betrayal of the confidence I reposed in the ADP National Chairman.”

He further alleged that the party leaders conspired to forge a National Population Commission certificate of death.

He said they claimed that his death was recorded on October 28, 2022, in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano State.

Furthermore, Ali claimed that another document, an affidavit issued by the Kano State High Court, stated that he died on July 3, 2022.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, to investigate the forgery and perjury by the ADP leaders.

Ultimatum

Ali gave the party leaders three days to publish a public apology in five national newspapers and withdraw their letter to INEC, or face legal action.

He emphasised the importance of holding political leaders accountable.

He said, “The need for responsible and honest leadership cannot be overemphasised.

“Accordingly, I demand, within three days, a public apology published in five national newspapers and withdrawal of the offensive letter to INEC, or face legal action

“Those who go to equity must go with clean hands. This brazen impunity must be condemned by all Nigerians desirous to clean up the nation’s party politics, restore sanity and integrity in our democracy, and uphold its ethos, ethics, and ideals with a view to building a better society.

“An injustice to one person is injustice to all. Nigeria needs God-fearing leaders, not those who wish their party members and fellow compatriots dead for their insatiable political ambition and personal gains,” the Kano politician noted.