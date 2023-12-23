I’ll continue institution’s achievement despite harsh economy – Veritas’ VC, Prof Ichoku

The Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja, Professor Hyacinth Ichoku, has pledged commitment to continuing the institution’s achievement, saying the university was making progress despite the country’s challenging economic situation.

Ichoku, in a letter to students and parents marking the Christmas and New Year’s break, said the university would fulfill its aim of being one of the best universities in the country.

According to him, the university now boasts of over 5000 students accommodated, saying through its commitment to academic excellence and human capital development, Veritas has attracted partnerships with renowned global institutions and corporations such as the African Development Bank, AFDB; Swedish Embassy, Huawei, and CISCO to equip students with digital skills.

“The idea is that students that graduate from Veritas University should be ready to start their own businesses on graduation. Parents should constantly ask their students which skills they have acquired as they prepare for life outside school.

“Preparations are already in top gear for another excellent outing by our students in the global championship. These outstanding performances reflect the depth of intellectual formation our students are receiving at all levels.

“We realise that many families are not meeting up, and indeed many have been left behind. Many do not even know that it is Christmas. We pray that the Almighty God who has enabled us to survive 2023 will create a better 2024 for us.”