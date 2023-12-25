I’ll build Anambra of our dreams, Soludo assures

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has promised to work hard to meet the aspirations of the people.

In his Christmas message, the governor said the state stands on the threshold of a brighter future, having weathered the storms.

The message sent through his press secretary, Christian Aburime read: “As your governor, I pledge to continue working tirelessly to build the Anambra of our dreams – a state where every citizen thrives in a secure and prosperous environment, and where the light of opportunity shines brightly for all.

“On this blessed Christmas season, I pray for peace, joy, and abundance for each and every one of you.

“May the spirit of Christmas fill your homes with warmth, your hearts with love, and your lives with blessings beyond measure.

“As the joyous bells of Christmas chime and the star of Bethlehem shines once again, I felicitate with Ndi Anambra with a heart overflowing with gratitude, festive cheer and immense hope for the future of our great state.

“Christmas, a season of love, light, and goodwill, finds us at a pivotal moment in the journey of our dear state. We stand on the threshold of a brighter tomorrow, having weathered storms and challenges together, emerging stronger and more united in our resolve to build a better, safer, prosperous, homeland.

“As we gather in churches, families and communities, let us celebrate the birth of Christ with grateful hearts. Let us count our blessings and remember the resolute faith that carried us through the year, as the abiding love for our homeland continues to be our guiding compass.

“Let the warmth of this season reignite the spark of hope within each of us. Let us extend a hand of kindness to our neighbours, for in unity and compassion lies our strength.

“Let us open our hearts to the less fortunate, the lonely, and the vulnerable. Let us remember the true spirit of Christmas – the spirit of giving, forgiveness, and selfless service.

“Let us spread the joy of Christmas to every corner of our state, ensuring that no one feels alone or left out of celebration”.