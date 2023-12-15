Ikubese wins South West Humanitarian Award

Ex presidential aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has won the South West Humanitarian award for his firm’s services in providing healthcare for the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Dr. Ikubese who is also the MD of Sckye‘ hospital has a done great in the healthcare sector, including providing free treatments to patients helping the needy.

Consequently, the South West Herald Magazine over the weekend decorated the leading private health institution, Sckyé hospital Ltd Akure with South West Humanitarian Award in an event held at Alagbaka Akure, capital city of Ondo State.

The ceremony which was chaired by the speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, had several high profile dignitaries in attendance.

According to Mr Tayo Moses Adu, publisher of South West Herald Magazine, Sckyé hospital was singled out for the honour because of its age long outstanding humanitarian services to residents of Ondo state and beyond.

The hospital provides free antenatal services to pregnant women which includes free registration, free ultrasound scan, free blood and urine tests, free drugs and free vaginal delivery. If the pregnancy is of triplets or more, it is usually delivered by Caesarean section and it is done free of charge in the facility. The hospital also provides formula food for the babies, incubation services and specialist management care by their Consultant Paediatrician, all for free.

Where the delivery is of a set of triplets, the hospital also places the babies on monthly allowance of ten thousand naira each to help the parents supplement for their feeding.

The hospital is also noted for writing off bills for several patients who do not have the financial capacity to pay after being treated.

South West Herald Magazine also conferred the Medical Director of Sckye Hospitals Ltd, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese with the South West Outstanding Philanthropist Award for his selfless contributions to the betterment of the less privileged and society at large.

The guest speaker, Dr Adekunle Akinola of the Department of Political Science, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, delivered a lecture tittle; Emphasizing The Ingredients Of Ideal Democracy For A Better Society.

Dr Ikubese appreciated the organizers for the awards and pledged to do more for humanity as more resources are available to him.